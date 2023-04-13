5 Indian celebrities who attended Met Gala and their looks in photos

The Met Gala, commonly referred to as the Costume Institute Gala, is an annual fundraiser held in New York City for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion events in the world, where celebrities, designers, and artists showcase their creativity and style based on a theme.

Over the years, India has taken an esteemed spot at the Met Gala, with several Bollywood stars representing the country on the global platform. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Ambani have already strutted the red carpet in recent years, and this year we will have one more addition to this list.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Met Gala debut in 2023, ahead of her international debut in Netflix's thriller Heart of Stone. The actress will be wearing an outfit by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Though details about her outfit are still under wraps, we can expect Alia to dazzle us with her charm and elegance.

While we wait for the stunning 2023 Met Gala looks, let’s take a look at the five best looks donned by Indian celebrities.

Deepika Padukone and 4 other Indian celebrities that dazzled the Met Gala red carpet in recent years

1) Priyanka Chopra in Met Gala 2018

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She is also known for her stunning and daring fashion choices, especially at the Met Gala, where she never fails to impress with her interpretation of the theme.

In 2018, the theme of the event was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and Priyanka Chopra nailed it with a dramatic and regal look that was inspired by Madonna and Baroque.

The actor wore a custom-made deep burgundy velvet gown by Ralph Lauren, which featured a long train and intricate beadwork. The highlight of her look was the gold beaded hood that covered her head and cascaded down her shoulders, creating a striking contrast with the dark hue of her dress.

The hood was embroidered in India, which Priyanka Chopra said was a way of bringing her two worlds together. She accessorized her look with Cartier jewelry, including a pair of silver sculpted earrings and a ring.

D.✿` @flowofstream



#PriyankaChopra Since Priyanka Chopra is trending here's a clip of her from 2018 MET GALA Since Priyanka Chopra is trending here's a clip of her from 2018 MET GALA ✨#PriyankaChopra https://t.co/D3fbQAmSGk

Priyanka Chopra's 2018 Met Gala look was a perfect example of how to balance drama and elegance, as well as how to incorporate cultural elements into a high-fashion event. Besides 2018, the actress also rocked the event in 2017, 2019, and 2022 with her impressive outfits and flair.

2) Deepika Padukone in Met Gala 2019

pathaani 🕊️ @dpobsessed let’s all remember when deepika padukone wore a barbie inspired ensemble by zac posen at met gala 2019, a win for all the desi’s out there!! let’s all remember when deepika padukone wore a barbie inspired ensemble by zac posen at met gala 2019, a win for all the desi’s out there!! https://t.co/bfLy1j6ViR

Deepika Padukone, one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in India, dazzled the red carpet at the 2019 event with a stunning pink gown that evoked the iconic Barbie doll.

The theme of the event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6, 2019, was "Camp: Notes on Fashion", inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay that defined camp as "a love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration".

Zac Posen created Padukone's unique outfit and worked with designers to create more than 400 3D-printed embroidered pieces for the dress.

The voluminous creation featured layers of tulle and a long train that trailed behind the actor as she strutted on the matching pink carpet. Padukone accessorized her look with exquisite earrings and a statement cuff by Lorraine Schwartz, and a high ponytail that added to the Barbie vibe.

Shae @in_somniyea I jus think deepika padukone at met gala 2019 - I jus think deepika padukone at met gala 2019 - https://t.co/KWHgoGyzjK

Deepika Padukone's look received rave reviews from fans and fashion critics alike, who praised her for embracing the camp theme and having fun with her outfit. Many compared her to a real-life Barbie or princess, and some even called her the best-dressed celebrity at the event.

This wasn't the only time Deepika attended the event. In 2017, she wore a white dress by Tommy Hilfiger and jewelry by Fred Leighton, while in 2018, she wore an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown with matching red heels.

3) Natasha Poonawalla at the 2022 Met Gala

Ren @imthespecialk Natasha Poonawalla wearing a gown designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee along with Schiaparelli Spring 2022, Couture at the Met Gala 2022. Natasha Poonawalla wearing a gown designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee along with Schiaparelli Spring 2022, Couture at the Met Gala 2022. https://t.co/eMbscvCGeu

Natasha Poonawalla is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, and a renowned philanthropist and socialite. Poonawalla was the only Indian to attend this year’s gala, and she dazzled in a gold ensemble that was a fusion of Indian and Western couture.

Poonawalla wore a custom-made gold tulle sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India's foremost couturiers, and a hand-forged gold metallic bustier by Schiaparelli, an Italian Maison known for its avant-garde designs.

The sari featured hand embroidery with silk floss, bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystal and sequin embellishments, and appliquéd printed velvet. The bustier was inspired by the corsetry and bustles of the Gilded Age, a period of rapid economic growth and social change in America from 1870 to 1900. The outfit was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Poonawalla proved that she is not only a philanthropist but also a fashion icon who can hold her own among the world's most influential and stylish people. She also showed that Indian fashion has a lot to offer to the global stage and that it can blend well with any theme or occasion.

4) Sudha Reddy at the 2021 Met Gala

❤lovely Rani❤ @iamlovelyrani Hyderabad based Sudha Reddy the only Indian at Met Gala 2021 Hyderabad based Sudha Reddy the only Indian at Met Gala 2021 https://t.co/Dhs6rREOTe

Sudha Reddy is a Hyderabad-based philanthropist and socialite who is known for her charitable work and involvement in various causes. She is the wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy.

Among the celebrities, artists, designers and influencers who attended the gala in 2021, the one name that stood out as the only Indian representative was Sudha Reddy.

Sudha Reddy made her Met Gala appearance in a stunning golden gown designed by Indian duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The gown was inspired by the colors of the American flag and featured a sculpted bodice and a dramatic four-meter train embellished with Swarovski crystals, sequins, and bugle beads. The gown took more than 250 hours of handwork to create and reflected Sudha's eclectic persona.

Parul @parul_028

#SudhaReddyAtMetGala Philanthropist Sudha Reddy represents India at Met Gala 2021. Philanthropist Sudha Reddy represents India at Met Gala 2021.#SudhaReddyAtMetGala https://t.co/fSbaluj0wz

Sudha accessorized her look with diamond-encrusted earcuffs by Farah Ali Khan, Chanel sequined gold stilettos, and a Ganesha clutch by Judith Leiber. The clutch was a tribute to her Indian heritage and culture, as well as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

The theme for the 2021 event was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", celebrating the diversity and innovation of American fashion.

Sudha Reddy's Met Gala appearance was widely appreciated by fashion lovers and critics alike. She received praise for her elegant and glamorous outfit, as well as for her confidence and grace on the red carpet.

5) Isha Ambani in Met Gala 2019

EeYuva @EeYuva

#MetGala2019 #IshaAmbani

eeyuva.com/fashion-trends… Isha Ambani Looks Like A Dream Girl At Met Gala 2019... Isha Ambani Looks Like A Dream Girl At Met Gala 2019...#MetGala2019 #IshaAmbani eeyuva.com/fashion-trends… https://t.co/SVjBJfOTeI

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and a businesswoman in her own right, made a statement at the 2019 Met Gala with a gorgeous lavender gown by Prabal Gurung.

Ambani's custom-made dress was a collaboration between her and Gurung, who is a Nepalese American designer and a friend of hers. The gown featured a V-neck bodice with hand-embroidered crystals and ostrich feather details, a full skirt with sunburst pleating inserts, and a sculptural shoulder flourette.

The delicate and feminine creation was a nod to the work of Degas' ballet dancers, evoking an ethereal and romantic quality. Ambani's look received praise from fans and fashion critics alike, who admired her for embracing the camp theme and looking like a dream.

Nitish Shekhar ( #Googleads #PPC Ninja) @Nitshekharppc Not just Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, even Isha Ambani turned heads at Met Gala 2019 - view pics Not just Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, even Isha Ambani turned heads at Met Gala 2019 - view pics https://t.co/PFfc4DZdVy

This was Isha's second time attending the event. In 2017, she wore a Dior couture number for the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" gala.

These are some of the Indian celebrities who have attended the Met Gala and their looks. We hope to see more representation from India in future editions of this fashion extravaganza.

Poll : 0 votes