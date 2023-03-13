"Banger introduction": Deepika Padukone wins over the internet with Naatu Naatu introduction speech at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone arrived on stage during the 95th Academy Awards to introduce a performance by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj on the song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

She began by saying:

"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation."

The audience immediately began to cheer and Padukone responded to the same with a smile on her face. She continued:

"It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR. A movie about the friendship between real life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

Deepika Padukone's way of presenting Naatu Naatu was praised by the netizens and they reacted positively to her words on Twitter:

Released on March 25, 2022, RRR grossed around 1,200 crore at the box office. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in other important roles. The song has already emerged as the winner in the category of Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023.

Netizens react to Deepika Padukone's speech on Twitter

During her introductory speech at the Oscar stage, Deepika Padukone added:

"It's earned millions of views on YouTube and TikTok has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't, you're about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu."

This was followed by a performance of the song, which also featured Lauren Gottlieb dancing alongside other performers. Although audiences were expecting the original leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, to perform, it did not happen as the duo had no time to prepare for a rehearsal.

The internet showered praise on Deepika Padukone for her speech and took to Twitter to express their excitement.

The 95th Academy Awards was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12. It was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the third time after 2017 and 2018.

The best films of 2022 have emerged as winners in different categories, and this includes titles like Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and more.

