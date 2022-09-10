Sauce Walka net worth explored as rapper gives motivational speech after man dies while trying to rob his chain

Sauce Walka recently avoided a robbing incident in L.A. The rapper’s recent social media posts stated that he was a victim of theft, but the suspect was reported to have been killed during the incident. He wrote:

“Aye, man, I really ain’t wanna speak on this s**t, but I know it’s too many young Black kings and young kings out there that’s being misled and misguided wrong. Learning half of the game and not the whole game.”

He even mentioned that his followers must learn from the experience that he went through. He added that being a rapper is one of the most dangerous jobs in America, and many young men want to do the same thing. He revealed that someone lost their life for doing something stupid.

Walka stated that his items, including the jewelry, are now safe, and he showed off his shoes that seemed to have blood on them.

Sauce Walka’s net worth explored

Sauce Walka accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry (Image via sauce_walka102/Instagram)

Sauce Walka is well-known for his hit mixtapes and collaborations with several artists. He is currently one of the most famous rappers and songwriters in the music industry.

According to successbug.com, the 32-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Although detailed information on his assets is unavailable, he has earned a lot from his record sales, features, and tour dates. He is the owner of the record label The Sauce Factory, which has signed around 20 artists.

Also known as Albert Walker Mondane, he began his career under the name A-Walk in 2007 and was a member of the rap group Mostheard from Houston. He released his self-titled mixtape in 2014 and formed the duo Sauce Twinz with Sancho Saucy the same year.

Sauce Walka became popular after the release of his diss song, Wack to Wack, in 2015, targeting Drake and accusing him of stealing Houston’s hip-hop culture. He then collaborated with some famous names from the industry, like A$AP Rocky, Chief Keef, Maxo Kream, XXXTentacion, Bun B, and more.

Although he was a familiar name in the south of Houston, he did not gain recognition until 2016. The Sauce Twinz then released another song, 2 Legit 2 Quit, which increased their popularity. He released 11 solo projects throughout his career that made him a famous name in Houston.

Sauce Walka is also known for his involvement in several legal cases that started with a gun-related incident back in 2009. He was charged with shooting and injuring a person during a concert at Texas Southern University and later pleaded guilty.

He was reported to have been a part of a criminal street gang called Mash Mode in 2009. His record label was described as a documented gang known for their criminal activity in 2018.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar