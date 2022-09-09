Irving Azoff net worth: American executive's fortune explored as he's sued by housekeeper over unpaid wages

Famous entertainment executive Irving Azoff has been sued by his former housekeeper Gloria Martinez for unpaid wages, discrimination, and other charges.

Gloria’s lawsuit alleges that Irving and his wife Shelli did not pay her for working overtime while missing her meal periods and rest breaks during the 10 years she worked for them. Martinez also claimed that she was supposed to be paid $1,500 every week but this amount kept changing every week. She worked for the Azoff's from 2008 to 2017 and then again from August 2021 to March 2022.

She alleged that she was a victim of discrimination due to her physical disabilities and was fired when she requested some accommodations because of her medical problems.

She said that she was suffering from uterine complications, ovarian problems, and chronic pelvic pain from cysts and fibroids. Her lawsuit claims that she informed Shelli in advance about missing work to undergo a hysterectomy and visit the doctor.

The lawsuit states that Shelli started to complain about her time off, stating that hysterectomy was not an important treatment for pelvic pain. Gloria was unable to make it to work on February 24, 2022, due to a biopsy appointment, and although she provided a medical note, she was reportedly fired the following month when she had another appointment. Gloria’s attorneys said that she was terminated "with malice and oppression." They even stated in the lawsuit that,

“Defendants’ conduct was intended to retaliate against Martinez for having exercised her right to request reasonable accommodations due to her disability. This constitutes unlawful discrimination and retaliatory discharge in violation of California law.”

Irving Azoff’s net worth explored

Irving Azoff has been a CEO of various companies (Image via Mel Melcon/Getty Images)

Irving Azoff, the chairman of Full Stop Management and Global Music Rights, has an estimated to be around $400 million. He has been the chairman and CEO of Azoff Music Entertainment since 2013 and has previously served in the same position at Ticketmaster Entertainment.

Irving Azoff, 74, and his wife Shelli sold an ocean-facing house in Malibu for $10 million in 2012. They are the owners of several properties in Malibu, including a 12-acres property. They are the owners of various other houses in La Quinta, California, and Snowmass, Colorado.

He has earned a lot from his career as a film producer, talent manager, businessman, music executive, music publisher, and record producer. He also managed several star singers, including Christina Aguilera, The Eagles and Bon Jovi. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an Ahmet Ertegun Award winner in 2020.

Azoff was initially the chairman of MCA Music Entertainment Group from 1983 to 1989. He is a co-producer of movies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Urban Cowboy, Jack Frost, Above The Rim, and more. He also appeared in a 2012 documentary film Artifact and co-founded the powerhouse music company Global Music Rights (GMR) the following year.

Irving Azoff has been the chairman, CEO, and consultant to Azoff MSG Entertainment and serves on the board of iHeartCommunications, Inc. and Starz LLC. He co-founded the Oak View Group with Tim Leiweke in 2015 and the Iconic Artists Group with Oliver Chastan in 2018. He and his wife, Shelli, brought one of Los Angeles’ oldest restaurants, The Apple Pan, in 2019 followed by Nate n’Al’s in Beverly Hills.

