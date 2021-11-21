How old is Vicki Gunvalson? 'RHOC' star opens up on cancer diagnosis and hysterectomy

Television personality Vicki Gunvalson has disclosed that she fought a tough battle with cancer and had to go through a hysterectomy. Gunvalson revealed her health condition while appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on November 17.

Gunvalson stated that she had cancer and her uterus had to be taken out. She unveiled it while talking about her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. Ayers had forged medical documents back in 2015 to make it look like he was a patient at the City of Hope cancer hospital.

While the former Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed she had cancer, host Jeff Lewis and another guest Tamra Judge did not ask for anything more as they moved on with the conversation. Gunvalson’s representative has not yet commented on anything.

Vicki Gunvalson had also mentioned earlier that she was going through a tough time and did not need anyone to bring her down. It has not been revealed the type of cancer Vicki had. However, the American Cancer Society says that hysterectomy is mostly performed to treat endometrial cancer.

Born as Victoria Gunvalson, she is a popular reality television personality and businesswoman. She is 59 years old and is mostly known for her role as a housewife in The Real Housewives of Orange County for 14 seasons. Gunvalson is also the founder of Coto Insurance.

Vicki Gunvalson tied the knot with Michael J. Wolfsmith when she was 21 and welcomed two children, Briana Cuberson and Michael Wolfsmith. The pair later divorced, and Gunvalson joined a part-time job at her father’s construction company.

Following her father’s death, the Dr. Phil star joined the health insurance business in 1991 and married Donn Gunvalson in 1994. She founded Coto Insurance and Financial Services after acquiring her license in California.

Vicki and Donn divorced in 2014, and Vicki then got engaged to Steve Lodge from April 2019 to September 2021. Vicki then dated Brooks Ayers during the tenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Vicki Gunvalson departed from The Real Housewives of Orange County in January 2020. She hosted a podcast called Whoop It Up with Vicki the same year.

