Malala Yousafzai's silver Ralph Lauren Oscar 2023 gown is a hit among fans: "So stunning"

Social activist Malala Yousafzai turned heads on the Oscars 2023 red carpet with her silver-sequin long sleeve sparkling Ralph Lauren gown. The gown was accompanied by a matching hijab and some detailing at the midriff, with a short trail behind it.

Malala is the producer of the documentary Stranger at the Gate, which is nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. She explained that her outfit represented “peace, love, harmony” and that she feels “so much like myself” in it. Yousafzai wore 1920’s diamond pendant earrings (in platinum) and a 19th-century diamond navette-style ring.

Malala dazzles in a silver gown (Image via Getty)

The jewelry was previously owned by 20th-century social activist Queen Soraya Tarzi of Afghanistan, who founded the country’s first magazine for women and opened a primary school for young girls. Malala walked the red carpet with her husband Asser Malik, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Oscars 2023 viewers could not stop praising Malala's elegant and "stunning" look.

Fans impressed with Malala's silver sequin dress at Oscars 2023

Malala was shot in the head in 2012 for her attempts to promote women's education. She did stop fighting after her recovery and went on to win the Nobel prize at the age of 17 for her efforts to promote education in the community. She was also the face of the I am Malala documentary, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2015.

She is currently attending the Oscars for her documentary Stranger at the Gate. Fans were impressed by her beautiful look and praised it on Twitter.

This marks Malala's first time walking the Oscars red carpet

In an interview, the 25-year-old social activist explained that this is her first time at the Oscars and it has been "surreal."

As per the Evening Standard, she said:

"There are so many beautiful and gorgeous people walking around – I can’t believe they are by my side."

Malala also revealed that she is a fan of Rihanna, who is scheduled to perform at the award function. Speaking about her new documentary, Malala explained:

"This is such a powerful story about the power of forgiveness, redemption, compassion and I was so honoured to be a part of it."

Stranger at the Gate is all about a former Marine Richard "Mac" McKinney, who was ready to bomb a local Islamic center in Muncie, Indiana, but ended up embracing the religion himself. Richard has served in Iran and Afghanistan. Upon returning, he became Islamophobic but was welcomed into the community.

Tune into the Oscars to see if Stranger at the Gate wins the award for the Best Documentary Short Film category. It has been nominated in the category alongside The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How Do You Measure A Year?, and The Martha Mitchell Effect.

