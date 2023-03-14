Women at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023: best-dressed list (photos)

The Oscars 2023 red carpet was a buzz-worthy affair, with A-list actors, directors, cast, and crew dressed in outfits designed by the world's most renowned fashion designers.

It's safe to say that the stellar outfits worn by the celebrities were another major reason why all eyes were on the Oscars and Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 party.

Moreover, the Vanity Fair party of Oscars 2023 witnessed the women of the fashion and entertainment industry in their best element.

On that note, here is a list of the best-dressed women at the Vanity Fair party Oscars 2023.

Olivia Wilde and 4 other best-dressed women at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

1) Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara looked stunning at the Vanity Fair Party on Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

The 50-year-old actress posed with her husband, Joe Manganiello, at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a figure-hugging gown. The Modern Family alum attended the special event in a floor-length dress with gold and silver sequined designs.

2) Chrissy Teigen

More Culture Less Pop @runawaywhorses Chrissy Teigen wears Zuhair Murad Couture at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Chrissy Teigen wears Zuhair Murad Couture at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. https://t.co/bmCKEWAhY1

After wearing an ethereal all-white feathered look to the launch event for her husband John Legend's skincare brand, Loved01, last Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen opted for a feathered ensemble once again for her presence at the Vanity Fair party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

The "Cravings" creator wore a Zuhair Murad gown from his spring 2023 Couture collection, which was inspired by the "jet-set lifestyle on the French Riviera" and featured a feather and sequin extravaganza.

3) Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is a well-known socialite who needs no introduction. She is a global fashion icon and a source of pride for India.

Natasha looked stunning in a gold asymmetrical gown with a conical bodice designed by John Paul Gaultier for the Oscars. Her accessories, however, drew everyone's attention. Natasha completed her look with a box clutch, statement box earrings, and golden tassel heels.

Her massive diamond ring was another eye-catching feature of her ensemble.

4) Danielle Deadwyler

This American actress made her stage debut in Atlanta in 2010 For Colored Girls . Danielle's attire has always piqued the fashion world's interest at every major event, and the Vanity Fair party for the 2023 Academy Awards was no exception.

The 40-year-old Till actress arrived at the after-party in an edgy Versace animal print mini silhouette, accessorized with vivid blue gloves and sparkling jewelry.

5) Olivia Wilde

Best Of Olivia Wilde @ArchiveWilde 🤍 Olivia Wilde by Jo Baker before the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night (March 12th 2023) Olivia Wilde by Jo Baker before the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night (March 12th 2023) 💖🤍 https://t.co/kQGZRuPTPH

Olivia Wilde is renowned for her stunning beauty and exceptional acting abilities. She is known for going above and beyond with her fashion choices and making headlines for the outfits she dons.

Olivia Wilde showed off some skin at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Wilde's gown was made of cream silk wool by Gabriela Hearst. The one-shoulder dress revealed a black Nappa leather bra by the same Uruguayan designer.

Wilde accessorized her after-party look with a diamond neckpiece and drop earrings. The actress was styled by Karla Welch, who also dressed her for the Saint Laurent fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in early March.

Poll : 0 votes