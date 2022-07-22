What Is Chrissy Teigen's Workout Routine and Diet That Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Popular model Chrissy Teigen is known for her refreshingly honest humour and feisty roasting style. As a wife and mother of two, the Sports Illustrated model is fairly active on Instagram and Twitter.

Unlike many of her peers, she’s honest about going to the gym or not working out and has a general love of vegetables. However, let’s get to the real question of the day: What does Chrissy Teigen’s diet and workout routine look like?

Chrissy Teigen Workout Routine

Chrissy Teigen admits she’s not a huge fan of cardio but she knows it’s important if she wants to keep her body looking good in photo shoots. Recently she’s been getting creative with her workouts and taking inspiration from none other than the queen of pop, Cher.

Teigen re-enacted some of Cher’s 90’s-era workout videos. She says it’s not the best way to get in serious shape, but it's fun, and finding ways to have fun when working out is half the battle.

When she’s ready to kick her workouts into a higher gear, she takes classes with Simone De La Rue of Body by Simone.

Chrissy Tiegen prefers to use resistance bands and run through bodyweight exercises like the ones she runs through during her sessions with Simone. That allows her to build lean muscle without bulking up.

Chrissy Teigen's Diet

Teigen is a foodie with a passion for cooking. She has written two cookbooks and operates a food website, where she posts recipes.

For breakfast, she sticks with egg-based dishes. On some mornings, she has an omelet packed with delicious seasonal vegetables and a generous sprinkle of whatever cheese is on hand.

When she gets a chance, she loves whipping up a savoury breakfast porridge with oats, mushrooms, poached egg and black pepper.

Teigen doesn't have lunch till about 3 pm. Breakfast is her main meal of the day, so she doesn't feel hungry until later in the afternoon.

Her favourite meal is coconut chicken curry served over brown rice or avocado toast with chili flakes for added flavour. She loves citrus salads made with tangerines, grapefruit and blood oranges served with burrata cheese and fresh basil. She tops the salad with a lemon balsamic dressing.

When she’s not working, she likes to keep things simple. She bakes a salmon filet and serves it with sauteed spinach or a homemade tomato basil soup. Her go-to bedtime snack is a ham and cheese sandwich slathered in mayo.

Takeaway

Overall, Chrissy Teigen's workout routine and diet is pretty much exactly as she describes it: everything in moderation. She works hard to stay in shape but also gives herself downtime.

However, we must stress that just because something worked for her and continues to work for her, doesn’t mean it will work for you too. It’s important to put your own research on things, or consult a registered dietician or nutritionist and create your own custom workout and diet routine.

