What Is Chris Evans’s Chest Workout to Get a Chiselled Muscular Chest?

With his signature look of muscle-bound super-soldier Captain America standing out from the crowd among the other Avengers, Chris Evans is the epitome of an iconic American movie hero.

For people looking to get a classic bodybuilding-style physique, Evans serves as an excellent role model.

Although many stars tend to bulk up excessively for their roles, Evans has attained a well balanced physique by training hard in the gym and creating a strict diet that isn't limiting in terms of food choices.

If you are wondering what is the chest workout Evans does to get that well-sculpted, muscular, chiselled chest we see in his movie, here's all the scoop:

Chris Evans' Chest Workout Routine

Chris Evans has trained hard to build strength in his body. His trainer, Simon Waterson, implemented a high-weight/low-rep routine that called for heavy squats, deadlifts, incline bench presses, weighted dips and chin-ups.

To rev up his fast-twitch muscle fibres and increase flexibility, the actor performed bodyweight moves, plyometrics such as squat-to-box jumps and gymnastics. That also kept his heart rate high and optimal throughout each workout.

Chris Evans performs four different exercises to targest his chest muscles.

1) Incline Press

To build strength in his clavicular head of the pectoralis major and other muscles in your upper chest, Evans performs incline dumbbell presses. Incline dumbbell presses can increase your grip strength, promote stability between the two sides of your chest, and help equalise strength imbalances.

2) Dumbbell Press

Chris Evans performs dumbbell flat bench press and dumbbell chest press to activate his arm, shoulder and chest muscles.

3) Cable Crossover

Most people first think of barbell chest presses when they think of chest exercises. While those are effective in targeting the pecs, cable crossovers are just as effective with a higher muscle activation.

They're also great for your core. The benefits of cable crossovers range from getting sculpted chest like Chris Evans to full body stabilising power.

4) Face Pulls

The face pull is a great exercise for strengthening your shoulders and upper back, but it's also good for your rotator cuff. The face pull helps keep your rotator cuff healthy, as the muscles in this area of your body are constantly working to support your shoulder joints.

Chris Evans' Diet to Build Chest Muscles

To build a chiselled chest, the actor consumed lean proteins, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats while avoiding unhealthy fats. Instead of having cheeseburgers and pizza to bulk up his waistline, he focused on healthy eating choices that increased his protein intake.

His meal plan looks like this:

Breakfast – Porridge with dark berries, walnuts and cinnamon.

Morning snack – Protein shake mixed with 5g branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Pre-workout snack – Apple and almonds.

Post-workout snack: Protein shake mixed with 5g BCAAs.

Chicken salad with brown basmati rice for lunch.

Afternoon snack – Casein protein shake.

Dinner – Lean protein (fish, chicken, or beef) with veggies.

Before bedtime – Casein protein shake

Takeaway

To get the Chris Evans-like superhero body, you have to be willing to train like him. That means understanding that you need serious dedication in your workout schedule to get the same results. You also have to be willing to watch your diet, quit your bad habits and not expect to continue your normal lifestyle while getting a movie star-like body.

There’s no easy answer or one-size-fits-all chest workout here. Your eventual routine will be a personalised combination of your needs and goals, but don’t let that overwhelm you.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try Chris Evan's chest workout routine? Yes, sounds exciting! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far