How to watch Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 party? Live streaming details, venue, and more details explored

For almost three decades, the Vanity Fair Oscars party has become something that Hollywood looks forward to as much as or, at times, more than the Academy Awards ceremony. Oscar nominations, winners, and attendees will be present at the party, along with additional A-list celebrities who were unable to attend the prestigious awards event but still want to celebrate with those who did.

Hosted by Radhika Jones, the magazine's editor-in-chief, the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party will once again take place at a venue custom-built for the event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Fans can witness the glamor and glitz of the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars celebration live streaming this year.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party live stream can be accessed on two platforms

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, the Vanity Fair Oscars Party Live show is expected to begin by 10:30 pm PT. Fans can watch the event on Vanity Fair's TikTok channel and vf.com/oscarparty.

For fans who are interested in learning everything there is to know about the Oscars, there will be another event. Titled After the Awards with Vanity Fair, the show will see Hollywood Black List founder Franklin Leonard join Vanity Fair's Katey Rich and Mike Hogan for a live stream that will feature an analysis of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony as well as celebrity interviews.

After the Awards with Vanity Fair are scheduled to air by 9 pm PT and will be available for live streaming on VF.com and the magazine's Twitter and YouTube channels.

What to expect from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party

One may anticipate it to be a mixer where the most dynamic talents in the industry get to interact over drinks and food since it has been a must-attend destination for Hollywood's top talent for over 25 years.

The party will feature revered photographer Mark Seliger's renowned portrait studio, which has been a running tradition for eight years. During the evening, nominees, winners, and guests will be welcomed to the studio. Photos from the event will be posted in real-time on VF.com and Instagram. At the event, there will be an auction, and the Film Foundation will benefit from the sales.

Considered to be the hottest post-Oscar party, some of the people who have attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party over the years include Gary Oldman, Hannah Thomson, Jordan Peele, Margot Robbie, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Willem Dafoe, Joel Cohen, Frances McDormand, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Armie Hammer, Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Keegan-Michael Key, Drake, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Ciara, Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, Emily Blunt, Greta Gerwig, Zoe Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Mary J. Blige, Frances McDormand, Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Jasmine Tookes, Roger Deakins, Naomi Campbell, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Wiz Khalifa, Gal Gadot, Caleb Landry Jones, Kelly Rohrbach and many more.

The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party will be available for live streaming on Vanity Fair's TikTok channel and on vf.com/oscarparty from 10:30 pm PT on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and other networks in 200 territories around the globe from 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

