All the 41 pre-Oscars parties and events: Dates, venues and more details

The Oscars may be the most important celebrity event of the year, but along with it comes a myriad of other events that leads to an intense build-up to the coveted awards. This week, most celebrities have come together to have a pre-Academy award bash unlike any other. And all of it is celebrated in different ways and different places.

Astonishingly, there are almost 41 officially recognized parties that vary from the Women's Day Summit to the Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards gathering. This pre-Oscar week kicked off on March 6, 2023, and will continue to run until March 12, 2023.

Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Nordic Oscar Week, and more: A full list of pre-Oscar parties

Monday, March 6

International Women’s Day Summit: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 5-7 PM.

This event will honor visionary women like Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Maria Shriver, and Christina Schwarzenegger as Changemakers of the Year. It is sponsored by Maurice and Paul Marciano Foundation, Hostetler/Wrigley Foundation, along with The Wall Street Journal as media sponsor.

Tuesday, March 7

The Academy @TheAcademy



Meet your second slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars.

EMILY’S List 6th Annual Breakfast: Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 9.00 PM EST

This event will explore women in the entertainment industry and the change they bring.

Gold House’s A Gold Toast to Community, Progress, and Opportunity: Harriet’s Rooftop, 1 Hotel, 8490 Sunset Blvd., 8.30 PM

Another intriguing event that celebrates cultural diversity, this event will toast multicultural achievements across filmmaking including a historic number of Oscar nominations for the Asia-Pacific community. Attendees included Joel Kim Booster, Aneesh Chaganthy, Vinny Chhibber, and Alex Shibutani.

Wednesday, March 8

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures @AcademyMuseum

acadmu.se/3ZqRuw4 Celebrate the world of ANIMATION at the David Geffen Theater on March 8. The museum will present screenings of the nominated Animated Short Films and a panel featuring 95th Oscar nominees in both Animated Short Film and Animated Feature Film. Celebrate the world of ANIMATION at the David Geffen Theater on March 8. The museum will present screenings of the nominated Animated Short Films and a panel featuring 95th Oscar nominees in both Animated Short Film and Animated Feature Film. acadmu.se/3ZqRuw4 https://t.co/NyZuaNpwEx

Animation Short Film and Animated Feature Film: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 11 AM.

This event will see a celebration of animated films across the world. It will also have a first-come first-serve option. The screening of short films will be followed by a 1 PM panel with nominees. An encore screening of shorts is scheduled for 3 PM, and a panel of feature film nominees at 6 PM.

Time’s Women of the Year: Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 South Doheny Dr., 6 PM

A dinner and celebration of extraordinary women, this has always been one of the most important events in the arsenal of pre-Oscar parties.

Gucci Osteria Dinner- Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 6 PM.

Chef Massimo Bottura will prepare an exclusive dinner with Mattia Agazzi, making this a very intriguing event. It will consist of one seating, featuring a six-course tasting menu priced at $500 per person.

Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood- Mes Amis, 1541 Wilcox Ave., Hollywood

A celebration of the next generation of Hollywood, this event will be hosted by Halle Bailey, Paul Mescal, and Julia Garner.

Nordic Oscar Week- Los Angeles, venues include 5757 Wilshire Blvd., Suite M101, and Andaz West Hollywood, 8401 Sunset Blvd., March 8-12 with daily programming from 2 PM.

The Nordic Embassies and NOW will partner for a ten-year celebration of the event.

Thursday, March 9

Documentary Short Film and Documentary Feature Film- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

11 AM screening of shorts and 1 PM panel with shorts nominees, 3 PM encore shorts screenings, and 6 PM panel with documentary feature nominees. Nominees for this include The Elephant Whisperers, Haulout, How do you Measure a Year?, and Fire of Love, among others.

Green Carpet Fashion Awards- NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 6:30 PM

Omega + Ariana DeBose- Private home, Los Angeles, 7 PM

The 5th Annual MACRO Pre-Oscars Party- Private location, Los Angeles, 9.00 PM

Oscar Wilde Awards- Bad Robot, 1221 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica

The event was initially created by the US-Ireland Alliance. It celebrates primarily Irish artists and their work in cinema.

South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration- Paramount Pictures Studios, 5515 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles.

Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards- Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles,

11 AM cocktails, 12:30 PM show

38th Artios Awards- The Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 4 PM

Canada & The Oscars Event- Private location, 5.00 PM

Australian Oscars Nominees Reception- Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 5 to 8 PM

Bulgari Celebrates Opening of Serpenti: 75 Years of Infinite Tales- Bulgari pop-up, 431 N. Rodeo Dr., 5.30 to 8.30 PM EST

Gucci + Miley Cyrus- Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills.

RCGD Global Annual Celebration- Eveleigh, 8752 Sunset Blvd, 7.00 PM EST

W Magazine + YSL- Private location, Los Angeles

Friday, March 10

The Academy @TheAcademy



One. More. Week!

Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles,

11 AM short film screening with 1 PM panel. 3 PM encore screening with 6 PM panel for international feature nominees.

ICM Publicists Guild Awards- Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 AM

Essence Hollywood House- Goya Studios, 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, 9:30 AM

GBK Productions Celebrity Gift Lounge

Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 627 La Peer Dr., West Hollywood, March 10 (11 AM to 5 PM) and March 11 (11 AM to 6 PM)

DPA Luxe Gift Suite- Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, March 10-11, 10 AM to 6 PM

ECOLUXE Celebrity Luncheon & Luxury Lounge- Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Oasis Garden, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 11 AM to 5 PM

WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) 16th Annual WIF Oscar Party- NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

British Consulate Oscars Reception- Private location, 4-7 PM

Versace- Private location

WME- Private residence, 7:30 PM

Vanity Fair’s Everything Everywhere All at Once Party- Mandarin Oriental Residences, 9200 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Saturday, March 11

Edui Tijerina Chapa @EduiTijerina Oscar Nominations 2023:

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel/Disney)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“The Whale” (A24) Oscar Nominations 2023:Best Makeup and Hairstyling“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel/Disney)“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)“The Whale” (A24)

Makeup and Hairstyling- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 1 PM

Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel - UCLA’s James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E. Young Dr. East, Los Angeles, 10 AM

Invisible Art/Visible Artists Panel- The Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria Auditorium 1, 15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 10 AM

Luxury Experience & Co. Pre-Oscars Celebrity and Press Gifting Lounge- Valerie Beverly Hills, 313 N Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, 12 to 4 PM

German Reception- Private location, Los Angeles, 11 AM to 1 PM

Netflix’s Oscar Nominee Celebration- Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 5 PM

Armani- Giorgio Armani, 436 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 5 to 7 PM

Chanel x Charles Finch- Polo Lounge, Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Beverly Hills

Philipp Plein’s Night- Chateau Falcon View, 1031 Broxton Ave., 5:30 PM

MPTF’s “Night Before”- Fox Studios lot, 10201 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Jim Rygiel and Stephen Castor’s 7th Annual Pre-Oscar Party- Private location, Beverly Hills, 8 PM

Sunday, March 12

The Academy @TheAcademy



Your weekend watch list has arrived! Where to watch this year's 'International Film,' 'Animated Feature' and 'Documentary Feature' film nominees.

Academy Awards- Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, 5 PM

Of course, the big event itself will take place on this day. It is the most anticipated of the entire lot and may build or break the careers of many.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party- West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood

Vanity Fair- Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The Governors Ball- Ray Dolby Ballroom, the top level of Ovation Hollywood immediately following the Oscars

Oscar Night at the Museum- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 3-10 PM

A24- Soho House West Hollywood, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The Party- Private residence, Beverly Hills

Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala- Beverly Wilshire, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 3:30 PM

Warner Bros.- Ysabel, 945 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, after the telecast

Paramount Pictures- Motherwolf, 1545 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles, after the telecast

The Hollywood Roosevelt Viewing Party- Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Blossom Ballroom, 4 PM

Viewing Party- Baker Manor, 12431 Mulholland Dr., Beverly Hills, 4 PM

This sums up all the events and big happenings around Hollywood town just ahead of the big event at the end of the week. Stay tuned for more updates.

