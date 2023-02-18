10 movies with the most Oscar wins

The Oscars have been a standard of measurement for films in Hollywood since 1929. The award is given by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science to recognize creative and technical excellence in the industry.

The first Academy Award ceremony, which was held over 90 years ago, lasted 15 minutes and had only 12 categories. However, over the years, the Oscars have added multiple more categories, and now it has 24 categories with nine more honorary awards given each year.

The Academy Awards aka Oscars (Image via Oscars)

The Oscars have gained worldwide recognition over the years, and have come to be considered among the most prestigious and honorable awards a film can receive. Even getting a nomination is considered to be quite respectable, to say the least.

Every year, numerous films aspire to win one of these golden statuettes. However, there have been some masterpieces that have earned multiple Oscars under various different categories.

Titanic, Ben-Hur, and eight other films which have received the most Oscars to date

10) Slumdog Millionaire

Number of Oscars - 8

Slumdog Millionaire (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

Slumdog Millionaire is a British drama that made headlines when it was released in 2008.

Directed by Danny Boyle, the screenplay was done by Simon Beaufoy, who was inspired by the 2005 novel Q & A by Indian diplomat-turned-author Vikas Swarup. The film made its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and was received with heavy acclaim from the global audience.

Slumdog Millionaire went on to win eight Oscars out of ten nominations alongside seven BAFTAs. However, it was not received as well by the Indian populace, on whom the film was based.

Slumdog Millionaire tells the story of Jamal, an orphan boy from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to become a millionaire. With the hopes of reuniting with his love, Latika, he goes on as a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian counterpart to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Having gone through numerous experiences during his 18 years of life on the streets, Jamal can successfully answer all the questions thrown at him. However, the show's producers suspect he is cheating, and hand him over to the police.

Their investigation shines a light on the numerous hardships that he has gone through, and how each of them in turn helped him in answering the questions correctly.

9) Gandhi

Number of Oscars - 8

Gandhi (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Gandhi is a period biography film that was a co-production between India and the United Kingdom in 1982. The film was directed by Richard Attenborough with a screenplay from John Briley.

Ben Kingsley played the titular character of Mahatma Gandhi alongside established actors like Rohini Hattangadi, Roshan Seth, Pradeep Kumar, and others in pivotal roles.

Gandhi depicts the life of Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi from an early age till his assassination in 1948. The film received heavy critical acclaim for its historical accuracy while also being critical of British colonization in India.

It puts a detailed account of his entire political life. It includes his stand for Indian rights in foreign lands such as South Africa and even his subsequent fight against British colonizers in India.

Gandhi received 11 Oscar nominations at the 55th Academy Awards, winning eight of them. The film was also recognized as one of the best British films of the 20th century by the British Film Institute.

8) Amadeus

Number of Oscars - 8

Amadeus (Image via Orion Pictures)

Amadeus is another period biographical drama released in 1984 that takes its place among the list of films with the most Oscar wins. The film was directed by Miloš Forman with a screenplay by Peter Shaffer, which was heavily adapted from his 1979 play of the same name.

Amadeus starred Tom Hulce and F. Murray Abraham in the lead roles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.

Amadeus depicts a fictionalized recollection of the lives and rivalry between Antonio Salieri and Mozart. Both of them were among the best composers of the Classical period.

However, Mozart was always considered a notch above the rest, a true musical genius. Through this fictionalized recollection, the film expands upon the theory that Salieri had poisoned Mozart out of jealousy and contempt.

Amadeus is often featured among the list of greatest films ever made and even received numerous accolades to back that. The film received eight Oscars, four BAFTAs, and four Golden Globes, alongside being a commercial success.

7) Gigi

Number of Oscars - 9

Gigi (Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Gigi is a 1958 musical romantic comedy from the house of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film was directed by Vincent Minelli from a screenplay by Alan Jay Lerner, which was inspired by the 1944 novella of the same name by Colette.

Gigi starred Leslie Caron in the titular role alongside Louis Jordan, Maurice Chevalier, Hermione Gingold, Isabel Jeans, and others in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around Gigi, a carefree and precocious young girl in Belle Époque Paris. She is learning the etiquettes of high society while having a platonic friendship with a rich Parisian playboy, Gaston.

As both of them mature, Gaston realizes that he has developed romantic feelings for Gigi, but is unsure of what to do as he doesn't wish to just throw away the freedom of his lifestyle. The musical depicts this love story in its signature MGM musical style, and is also considered the last of their great musical productions.

Gigi won nine Oscars at the 31st Academy Awards, winning against all the nominations that it received, a record that it held for over 50 years. It was also preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry for its cultural significance.

6) The Last Emperor

Number of Oscars - 9

The Last Emperor (Image via Columbia Pictures)

The Last Emperor is a 1987 epic biographical film released by Columbia Pictures. Directed by prominent Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolluci, the film was a visual adaptation of From Emperor to Citizen, the 1964 autobiography of China's last Emperor. It recounts the life of Puyi, the last Emperor of China before the Chinese Communist Party took over.

Starting in 1908, the film follows Puyi as a toddler, when he is first coronated as the Emperor after the death of former Emperor Guangxu. The film follows his life within the boundaries of The Forbidden City, until he is exiled by the Beijing Coup in 1924.

The story recounts his journey thereafter as the nominal monarch of the Japanese puppet state, Manchukuo, and his following time as a political prisoner. After being freed, he led a proletariat life until his death in 1967.

The Last Emperor won nine Oscars at the 60th Academy Awards, along with multiple BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and even a Grammy. The film was not only a critic favorite but also a commercial success.

5) The English Patient

Number of Oscars - 9

The English Patient (Image via Miramax Studios)

The English Patient is an epic romance war drama released in 1996. Directed by Anthony Minghella, the script for the film was adapted from a 1992 novel of the same name by Michael Ondaatje.

The cast included actors like Ralph Fiennes, William Daffoe, and Juliette Binoche in pivotal roles with Kristin Scott Thomas, Colin Firth, and Naveen Andrews among others.

The English Patient follows the story of a man burnt beyond recognition as he receives treatment from a nurse called Hana. Left with nothing but his journal and some notes, he cannot remember his own identity initially.

However, he gradually gets flashbacks of his life as he remembers details about himself and his love affair in the deserts of the Sahara. His recollection, in turn, helps Hana and another soldier in healing their own scars.

The English Patient received heavy critical acclaim and went on to win nine Oscars at the 69th Academy Awards. The film also received five BAFTAs and two Golden Globes.

4) West Side Story

Number of Oscars - 10

West Side Story (Image via United Artists)

West Side Story is a romantic musical drama released in 1961. Co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the film was a cinematic adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name. The musical derived inspiration from Shakespeare's classic, Romeo and Juliet.

The film starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, George Chakris, Rita Moreno, and Russ Tamblyn in pivotal roles.

West Side Story got nominated for 11 Oscars and won 10 of them at the 34th Academy Awards and was also preserved at the U.S. National Film Registry for its cultural significance. The film went on to be remembered among the greatest musicals of all time, as well as a record holder musical at the Academy Awards.

West Side Story follows a story of forbidden love between two members of opposing gangs. Set in New York City in 1957, the film follows fated lovers Tony and Maria, as they try to make their love work even between the lethal feud between their gangs. Like Romeo and Juliet, their love remains unfulfilled as Tony is killed before they can elope.

3) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Number of Oscars - 11

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Image via New Line Cinema)

The Lord of the Rings is largely accepted as one of the greatest high fantasy epics of our time. The film series has received as much praise as J. R. R. Tolkien's novels and have become a huge part of pop culture. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the final installation of the film trilogy that was released in 2003.

Directed by Peter Jackson, the film featured an ensemble cast including Elijah Wood, Ian McKellan, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, and Orlando Bloom. The cast also included Bernard Hill, Karl Urban, Hugo Weaving, Cate Blanchett, Liv Tyler, and others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King follows after the events of The Two Towers. It sees the hobbits Frodo and Sam heading for Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring, guided by a deceptive Gollum who wants to make it his own. Meanwhile, Gandalf, Legolas, Aragorn, and others prepare for their impending battle against Sauron and his army.

The film won 11 Oscars at the 76th Academy Awards, winning every nomination it received. With stunning visual effects, impactful performances, and well-executed action sequences, The Return of the King was hailed as a landmark film in the fantasy genre and one of the most influential films ever made.

2) Ben-Hur

Number of Oscars - 11

Ben-Hur (Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Ben-Hur is undoubtedly one of the greatest religious epics to have blessed the silver screen. Released in 1959, the film was directed by William Wyler and adapted from the 1880 novel by Lew Wallace, Ben-Hur: A Tale of Christ.

The film had the biggest budget and the largest, most extravagant sets of its time. On release, Ben-Hur was extremely successful commercially and also received critical acclaim. It also won 11 Oscars at the 32nd Academy Awards, becoming the first ever to do so.

Ben-Hur revolves around Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince, who is betrayed by his childhood friend and adopted brother, Messala. Sentenced to slavery, he toils at it for years before reaching Rome, hungry for vengeance for his persecuted family.

Judah becomes a charioteer and races against Messala, defeating him, and in a way exacting his revenge. He also witnesses the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, and recognizes him as the man who had given him water years before.

1) Titanic

Number of Oscars - 11

Titanic (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Titanic is arguably the biggest and most popular film to have been released to date. Directed by James Cameron, the epic romance was released in 1997 as a co-production of 20th Century Fox and Paramount Pictures.

The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. Titanic also had other prominent actors like Billy Zane, Frances Fisher, Kathy Bates, Victor Garber, Bill Paxton, and others.

Titanic made history by becoming the first film to ever reach the billion-dollar mark, grossing over $1.84 billion on its initial release. The film also received 14 nominations at the 70th Academy Awards, winning 11 of them. Titanic still holds the records for the highest nominations and the most Oscars won.

Titanic is essentially a love story between two different people - Jack, a poor artist, and Rose, a wealthy socialite. The two meet aboard the RMS Titanic on its maiden voyage from England to America.

The film explores the stark differences between the two social classes as the romance between them blossoms. However, they never get the happy ending as the ship hits an iceberg and sinks to the depths of the Pacific, while Jack dies trying to save Rose.

These films are no doubt among the best films that the American film industry has had to offer over the years. Be sure to watch these titles if you have not yet done so.

The 95th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 12, 2023. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be televised live on ABC.

