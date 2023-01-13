Top 7 Golden Globe moments in photos 

The Golden Globe Awards is no doubt one of the most prestigious honors in the film and television industry, and stands at par with the Academy Awards. Understandably, the annual award ceremony brings together a number of prominent stars and garners quite a bit of media attention.

The Golden Globe Awards, being a ceremony of huge magnitude, makes for a conglomeration of entertainment industry stars and some notably memorable moments as well. As we saw last year, the Academy Awards 2022 offered some unforgettable moments. While the Golden Globe ceremony may not have been as scandalous, it did offer its own share of unmissable moments.

In this article, we list some of our favorite moments of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony that were immortalized through cameras.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Rihanna's late entry, Jamie Lee Curtis' joy, and more - 7 best moments from 2023 Golden Globe Awards

1) Rihanna makes a late entry with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2023 Golden Globe (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the biggest artists in the world. With over 250 million worldwide records, she is ranked as the second best-selling female artist of all time. Hence, it isn't farfetched to say that any news on her is a big deal.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reached the ceremony a bit late and missed the red carpet, but still managed to attract quite some attention. This marked the second time the actress-cum-artist made an appearance after her pregnancy, the first time being on the red carpet for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release in October 2022.

This was also the first time she was nominated for a Golden Globe, under the category of Best Original Song for Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

2) Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg for believing in him

Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (Image via Rich Polk/Getty Images)

This year's Golden Globe Awards saw a number of emotional victories accompanied by moving speeches. Ke Huy Quan's victory under the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture was one of these moments.

The actor deservedly won for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the acceptance speech that followed was an emotional one for sure.

Ke Huy Quan with Steven Spielberg at the 2023 Golden Globe and at the 1985 Guild's Publicist Awards (Images via Christopher Polk/ Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images)

Quan thanked Steven Spielberg for giving him his first role back in 1984 in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He talked about how he never forgot his roots and would always be thankful to Spielberg for introducing him to the industry.

While his comeback story was one of the highlights of the ceremony, Quan went on to personally greet and thank Spielberg, and also recreated a photo from the 80s. This was undoubtedly one of the sweetest moments of the ceremony.

3) Michelle Yeoh's win received an amazing reaction from Jamie Lee Curtis

Golden Globe Awards @goldenglobes #GoldenGlobes Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy win! Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/Y4jlpaDoq7

Michelle Yeoh's win in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture was one of the most talked about victories in the ceremony.

Yeoh has been working in the industry for decades and has appeared in multiple notable roles over the course of her career. Her starring role as Evelyn Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once finally got her the much deserved Golden Globe Award.

Isabelle St-Amour @istamour Friendship standard set by Jamie Lee Curtis - everyone needs a friend that will cheer them on like this! Friendship standard set by Jamie Lee Curtis - everyone needs a friend that will cheer them on like this! https://t.co/iEk6WZ8MHU

While it was an emotional victory for Yeoh, as her acceptance speech made clear, her co-stars were also seen celebrating her victory. Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared in Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, could be seen celebrating her win with an enthusiastic cheer.

4) Jerrod Carmichael's fashion game was on point throughout the ceremony

Jerrod Carmichael's outfits over the night (Images via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael was one of the glaring highlights of the entire show. The black comedian was chosen as the host of the ceremony and took the spotlight early on with his opening speech.

Carmichael addressed the allegations against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of being racist with a snarky joke to open the night.

While this did attract a lot of media attention, another reason for him to be in the spotlight was the amazing outfits he sported throughout the night. Carmichael changed his costume for a total of seven times, and each of them looked amazing on the host.

5) Jamie Lee Curtis kisses Barry Keoghan on the red carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet of 2023 Golden Globe (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis may not have won an award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, but she did steal the spotlight not once, but twice. The veteran actress first stunned the paparazzi with her gorgeous dress on the red carpet. She sported a black lace gown with a stunning black cape that wowed the paparazzi.

She also turned heads on the red carpet when she embraced Banshees of Insherin star, Barry Keoghan, for a picture. The 30-year-old actor was visibly flustered at the gesture and was left with a surprised smile on his face.

6) Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez pose together on the red carpet

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globe (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The Golden Globe Awards' red carpet was a star-studded affair where prominent artists came together. One of the best moments was captured when two former Disney stars appeared together.

Jenna Ortega has recently been all across the news for her starring role in the Netflix series, Wednesday, which is a huge hit among the audiences.

Ortega made her breakthrough at the age of 14, when she played Harley Diaz in Disney's Stuck in the Middle. Selena Gomez, the famous artist, also rose to fame from her role as Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place.

So, it was a pleasant surprise when the two appeared together on the red carpet. The Disney star duo dazzled the paparazzi by posing together in their stunning dresses.

7) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez received a standing ovation

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez received a standing ovation from the audience (Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

One of the most moving moments during the ceremony was definitely when MJ Rodriguez received a standing ovation from everybody.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history last year when she became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe Award. However, she never got to bask in the glory of doing so, as the ceremony was not televised by NBC last year due to the ongoing allegations of the HFPA being a racist organization.

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse MJ Rodriquez made history last year as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. that ceremony never happened, so tonight Ryan Murphy shouted her out during his own speech so she could get her own standing ovation. love, love, love MJ Rodriquez made history last year as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe. that ceremony never happened, so tonight Ryan Murphy shouted her out during his own speech so she could get her own standing ovation. love, love, love https://t.co/mJOuK3DY5w

This year, when Ryan Murphy went up to deliver his acceptance speech on receiving the Carol Burnett Award for his outstanding contributions to the industry, he gave a shoutout to the actress and reminded everybody about her immense achievement.

The room burst out into a standing ovation in her honor. It was undoubtedly one of the most beautiful moments of the evening.

