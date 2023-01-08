“The best Wednesday news we could hope for on a Friday!”: Netflix’s hit series Wednesday renewal news leaves fans ecstatic

The news of Wednesday being renewed for a second season has taken Twitter by storm. Based loosely on the characters created by Charles Addams for the iconic '90s series, The Addams Family, the popular Netflix show follows Jenna Ortega in the role of the titular character as she adjusts to her new school, Nevermore Academy.

Netflix announced the good news on Friday, January 6, 2022, and fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing their favorite Addams family member again. Some cheekily remarked that the news of the series' return brightened their Friday, while brands also took to Twitter to take part in the excitement:

"The best Wednesday news we could hope for on a Friday!"

In an exclusive interview with Tudum, series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said:

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore.”

Fans are thrilled with the news of Wednesday's renewal for a second season

Although the release of Wednesday season 2 is not due anytime soon, the excitement and hype around it is infectious. Following the announcement, Twitter erupted as fans could no longer contain their excitement for season 2.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

All that we know about Wednesday season 2

As soon as it was released, the series became Netflix’s latest sensation and undoubtedly the biggest hit of the season. The sharp, modern, and slick reboot of The Addams Family, with a focus on Wednesday Addams, brought to life by Jenna Ortega, was one of the best decisions by Netflix this year.

Ortega has become everyone's favorite goth teen, and fans can't wait to see more of her in the future.

What can we expect for season 2?

The season one finale saw Wednesday receiving threats from an unknown number on her newly-gifted smartphone. However, in keeping with her personality, she does not seem too concerned and is, in fact, even mildly pleased to realize that she has her first stalker.

The identity of this stalker is likely to be the main mystery around which season two will develop, although we can also expect other unresolved plot threads to come to a resolution--Did Tyler manage to escape from police custody after being outed as a Hyde? Also, what is the fate of Laurel Gates after being attacked by bees and arrested?

Season 2 is also expected to shine a bigger spotlight on The Addams Family at large, with fans speculating that we may finally see the arrival of Cousin Itt, who was referred to briefly in season one episode seven.

Do we have a release date?

Unfortunately, since the show has only been announced for a renewal, we don't have a release date yet. Shooting for the second season has not begun yet, and it is safe to assume that the new season will not be released until later this year or early next year.

Since it is a Netflix original, the second season is expected to be released on the Netflix streaming platform once filming is over.

Season 2 is likely to see the original cast return

The cast has not been announced yet for season two, but we can expect some of the main characters from season one to return for the second installment. The list of returning cast members is as follows:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Watch this space for more updates on the second season of the series.

