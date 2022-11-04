What happened to Selena Gomez? Singer opens up on early symptoms of bipolar disorder and struggling with Lupus

American singer and actress Selena Gomez opened up about her mental health struggles and her long battle with lupus.

Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues, bipolar disorder, and suicidal ideation.

While speaking with Rolling Stone Magazine for their cover story, the star revealed that she suffered from psychosis in 2018 and ended up in a treatment center after she started hearing voices.

Soon after, the 30-year-old was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and the doctors prescribed her several medications to determine what would work for her. However, these medicines had a severe effect on her.

Speaking about the effects the medications had on her, Gomez said that she felt like she was gone and that there was no part of her "that was there anymore."

Thankfully, Selena Gomez found a psychiatrist who reviewed her prescriptions and asked her to only take two medications, something that helped her feel better. The Another Cinderella Story star said she had to "detox" from her medications and learn to remember certain words that she would forget while speaking.

She added that it was a lot of hard work for her to accept that she was bipolar and to learn how to deal with it "because it wasn’t going to go away."

Selena Gomez might not be able to become a mother

While talking to Rolling Stone Magazine, Selena Gomez revealed that she might not be able to carry a child because of the medications she is currently on.

The Round & Round singer broke down in her car after visiting a friend who trying to get pregnant, thinking this might not happen to her. However, she told the outlet that she has a positive outlook on the situation. She noted that it is a "very big, big, present thing" in her life and stated that if she is meant to have kids, she will.

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez has shared her struggles with mental health. In 2017, she revealed that she had lupus, due to which she underwent a kidney transplant in June of the same year.

Her friend Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys to the Wizards of Waverly Place star, who laid low for a few months after the surgery.

While speaking to the publication, Selena Gomez revealed that she might need another donor in a few decades, as her donated kidney may only work for 30 years. She added:

"(It's) fine. I might be like, 'Peace out,' anyway."

In the interview, Gomez also revealed that she had suicidal contemplations in her early 20s but never really attempted it.

She opened up about being at four treatment centers when things began to get "really dark" and she did not feel in control of her feelings, both good and bad. Gomez said that she believed that the world would be better if she wasn't there.

As per Today, Gomez started filming her latest documentary, My Mind and Me, when she was 24. The documentary that spans six years was also filmed through the Covid-19 pandemic and will be released on Apple+ on November 4, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes