Is Summer Walker pregnant again? Singer shared announcement on Instagram Live

On an Instagram Live on June 25, Summer Walker revealed the news that she's set to welcome another child. She said that people have been asking her if she is pregnant. She stated that she is very happy about it and stated:

“Very excited about it. And this is gonna be – I’m very very excited because it’s going to be different from how it was before. It’s really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love.”

Further details on Summer Walker’s second pregnancy

It has been confirmed that Summer Walker will soon become the mother of another baby. She said it was important that she control the announcement of the pregnancy, since she didn't get to do that when her first child was born.

Walker said that she disclosed the information to her followers since she felt disrespected the last time when she couldn't control the trajectory of news in her previous pregnancy. She continued:

“People were taking pictures of me in the store – I know it kind of comes with the job-… [but] people took pictures of me and sent it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy. I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset.”

The singer has been in a relationship with LVRD Pharaoh since November 2021 and has also inked their names on each other’s faces. Walker was previously linked to London on Da Track from 2019 to 2021 and welcomed their daughter, Bubbles, in March 2021.

Summer Walker attends the BET Awards 2022

Summer Walker was spotted on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards. She was nominated in the categories of Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and BET HER, although she did not win any.

However, her appearance at the event grabbed a lot of attention due to her outfit, which included a Laurel Street coin-and-crystal bra frame, gold coin mini skirt, and black stilettos from stylist Haylee Ahumada.

Summer Walker was criticized for her outfit at the BET Awards 2022 (Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images)

Her outfit received a lot of criticism since she was accused of disrespecting Africans by s**ualizing Hmong jewelry. Hmong are indigenous groups residing in Southwest China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar.

The 26-year-old released her mixtape Last Day of Summer in 2018, and one of its singles, Girls Need Love, topped the Billboard Hot 100. Her first studio album, Over It, was released in October 2019. It received positive reviews from critics and reached the second position on the Billboard 200 chart.

She released her next album, Still Over It, in November 2021, breaking Apple Music's single-day streaming record.

