Who is Summer Walker's new boyfriend? 'Larry' face tattoo trolled by fans online

R&B singer Summer Walker has gone viral on Twitter after revealing her latest tattoo. The 25-year-old singer showcased her boyfriend Larry’s name tattooed on her face. As fans continue to be curious about who her new beau is, they were disappointed to see the permanent face tattoo.
She showcased her ‘Larry’ tattoo by posting a picture of herself with her boyfriend on Instagram. Her boyfriend also has ‘Summer' tattooed on his face. Both have been inked near their eyebrows.
Larry released his debut album this year
The ‘Falling’ singer’s new boyfriend Larry is rapper LVRD Pharoh. He has amassed a huge following of over 62,000 followers on Instagram. He has included a link to his album “The King N’ The PROPHET” in his Instagram bio. The singer released his debut album this year, which includes seven songs.
It has been reported that the singer knew him for a long time before they started dating. Summer Walker allegedly knew him even before she became a famous singer.
Summer Walker made her relationship with LVRD Pharoh Instagram official by going on a live session in August this year. On August 30th, she asked her fans to stop pressing her about her previous relationship with London on da Track. While speaking about ‘Larry,’ she said:
“My career is doing good, my baby is healthy and beautiful. My man is doing everything that I need him to do plus more. Don’t even gotta ask.”
Summer Walker added that Larry is now the stepfather of her child.
Since the announcement, the couple have been spotted outside together attending several events.
Reacting to their matching tattoos, a few tweets read:
“Not Summer Walker giving us a whole album about how men aint s**t and then going and doing some wreckless sh*t like tattoo a mans name on her forehead?? Girl who tf is LARRY?? Bye”
“So ur telling me Summer Walker got a Larry face tat?????? Ma’am LARRY??? Still over it isn’t even a month oldddd like omggg?”
As Summer Walker posted the picture of the two together on Instagram, Larry reposted it on his Instagram stories. In the story, he added - “Love you forever.”