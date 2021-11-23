Who is Summer Walker's new boyfriend? 'Larry' face tattoo trolled by fans online

R&B singer Summer Walker has gone viral on Twitter after revealing her latest tattoo. The 25-year-old singer showcased her boyfriend Larry’s name tattooed on her face. As fans continue to be curious about who her new beau is, they were disappointed to see the permanent face tattoo.

She showcased her ‘Larry’ tattoo by posting a picture of herself with her boyfriend on Instagram. Her boyfriend also has ‘Summer' tattooed on his face. Both have been inked near their eyebrows.

Larry released his debut album this year

The ‘Falling’ singer’s new boyfriend Larry is rapper LVRD Pharoh. He has amassed a huge following of over 62,000 followers on Instagram. He has included a link to his album “The King N’ The PROPHET” in his Instagram bio. The singer released his debut album this year, which includes seven songs.

It has been reported that the singer knew him for a long time before they started dating. Summer Walker allegedly knew him even before she became a famous singer.

Summer Walker made her relationship with LVRD Pharoh Instagram official by going on a live session in August this year. On August 30th, she asked her fans to stop pressing her about her previous relationship with London on da Track. While speaking about ‘Larry,’ she said:

“My career is doing good, my baby is healthy and beautiful. My man is doing everything that I need him to do plus more. Don’t even gotta ask.”

Summer Walker added that Larry is now the stepfather of her child.

Since the announcement, the couple have been spotted outside together attending several events.

Reacting to their matching tattoos, a few tweets read:

“Not Summer Walker giving us a whole album about how men aint s**t and then going and doing some wreckless sh*t like tattoo a mans name on her forehead?? Girl who tf is LARRY?? Bye”

“So ur telling me Summer Walker got a Larry face tat?????? Ma’am LARRY??? Still over it isn’t even a month oldddd like omggg?”

CERTIFIED QUEER DYAN 🌈🌈 @Zimkhitha_ A whole "Larry"? Summer walker is definitely going through something. 💀 A whole "Larry"? Summer walker is definitely going through something. 💀

$$BIGYAN @_1tyb Summer walker drawn. Larry tho?😭 Summer walker drawn. Larry tho?😭

chantell hani 🧍🏽‍♀️ @chantellh123 why did summer get that larry tat😭 why did summer get that larry tat😭

👑MM 👑 @YSuck82 ☆ @ysludown what is wrong with her … what is wrong with her … https://t.co/OpinnBc2Av First of all I thought Summer Walker removed all the tattoos from her face when she reconstructed herself and two LARRY on your face? This is bad marketing for her brand and new album. The whole album is null and void! 🤦🏿 Girl!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/ysludown/statu… First of all I thought Summer Walker removed all the tattoos from her face when she reconstructed herself and two LARRY on your face? This is bad marketing for her brand and new album. The whole album is null and void! 🤦🏿 Girl!!!!!!!!!!! twitter.com/ysludown/statu…

kouda (コウダ) @sakes1pper summer walker really got a mf named larry tatted on her face summer walker really got a mf named larry tatted on her face

Boohèma @Boohemalism From London to Larry LOOOOL oh Summer From London to Larry LOOOOL oh Summer https://t.co/MGWhpwUtwN

its nat as in natalie. @natalieshriver Summer walker tattooing The name Larry on her face Summer walker tattooing The name Larry on her face https://t.co/ZiSzTSC6Jz

Gloria Ackerman @GloriaExplorer_ Akpraise @AkpraiseMedia Summer Walker and her boyfriend get face tattoos of each other’s names. Summer Walker and her boyfriend get face tattoos of each other’s names. https://t.co/4vcY0IQDYL I mean to each their own but he gets Summer on his face and she gets LARRY. Looool. That's not even a fair trade. twitter.com/AkpraiseMedia/… I mean to each their own but he gets Summer on his face and she gets LARRY. Looool. That's not even a fair trade. twitter.com/AkpraiseMedia/…

Ghost @skepthai Summer Walker is jokes 😭 how can you make music and preach about learning from your mistakes in past relationships and then get “Larry” tattooed on your face Summer Walker is jokes 😭 how can you make music and preach about learning from your mistakes in past relationships and then get “Larry” tattooed on your face

Rossi The Jeweler @RossiSongo That man can always just say he tattooed Summer on his forehead cause that’s his favorite season or sumn. In the event they break up how tf she gon explain “Larry” omg my stomach hurt That man can always just say he tattooed Summer on his forehead cause that’s his favorite season or sumn. In the event they break up how tf she gon explain “Larry” omg my stomach hurt

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As Summer Walker posted the picture of the two together on Instagram, Larry reposted it on his Instagram stories. In the story, he added - “Love you forever.”

Edited by Prem Deshpande