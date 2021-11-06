Summer Walker's 'Bitter': Cardi B and Eboni Ivorii's cold war leaves internet divided

Summer Walker recently made news after releasing her second studio album Still Over It on Friday, November 5. The singer attempted to take a dig at her former boyfriend London on da Track through her album and also shaded one of his exes on her opening track Bitter.

The musician called out London’s other “baby mama” for being “bitter” about her relationship with the rapper. She even collaborated with Cardi B to end the song with a strong narration slamming both her ex and his other former girlfriends.

Following the release of the track, fans were quick to speculate that Summer had taken jibes at London’s ex Eboni Ivorii through her lyrics. The rumors further intensified after the latter began criticizing Summer Walker and Cardi B through a slew of Instagram stories.

This led to an online cold war between the rapper and London’s ex, prompting several social media users to share their reactions to the situation.

Twitter reacts to Cardi B and Eboni’s feud over new Summer Walker song

The internet reacts to Summer Walker, Eboni Ivorii and Cardi B drama (Image via Getty Images)

London on da Track’s exes Summer Walker and Eboni Ivorii have long been making news for taking digs at each other on social media. More recently, the Girls Need Love hitmaker joined hands with Cardi B to release a diss track related to Eboni.

The latter immediately responded to the song by slamming both the singers on Instagram. In one of her IG stories, Eboni wrote that she does not care about Summer and Cardi’s opinions even though she finds the song “cool”:

“Ol girl & her duck mouth friend got opinions like everyone else. I really don’t care what those Botch Body B***hes talkin about but the song sounds cool of whatever”

Eboni also called out Cardi B’s fans for attacking her on social media following her comments about the rapper. In response, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Twitter to shade Eboni through indirect tweets:

iamcardib @iamcardib Mad at the fact that is me💁🏽‍♀️ Mad at the fact that is me💁🏽‍♀️

Netizens also flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on the situation, with the majority calling out Eboni for her behavior:

ms.independent @_abrea Summer Walker ate London baby mamas UP on bitter 😭😭😭 Summer Walker ate London baby mamas UP on bitter 😭😭😭

sweetcvnē. @kvelegvcy Why eboni dissing cardi b dawg? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Why eboni dissing cardi b dawg? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Stephanie Mendiola @StephMendiolaa Lmao Londons baby momma told c@rdi to stfu and mind her cheating husband too 😂 lord Lmao Londons baby momma told c@rdi to stfu and mind her cheating husband too 😂 lord

nya @nyaaathreatt



me when i listen to “Bitter” by summer walker& cardi b:



#StillOverIt nobody:me when i listen to “Bitter” by summer walker& cardi b: nobody: me when i listen to “Bitter” by summer walker& cardi b: #StillOverIt https://t.co/oZN4FluHDW

Kia. @KiaaCurl_ idek why Eboni came for cardi b .. she soumd so dumb idek why Eboni came for cardi b .. she soumd so dumb

da baddest @skylah_24 THE FIRST SONG ON THE ALBUM GOT ME LIKE YES SUMMER WALKER THEY VERY BITTER THE FIRST SONG ON THE ALBUM GOT ME LIKE YES SUMMER WALKER THEY VERY BITTER

THE TRAP SELENA 🦃 @belcalisbardib eboni think cardi finna reply or even explain anything to her is funny 😭😭😭😩 girl this is CARDI B 😩 you should have took that song by honor ms section 8 eboni think cardi finna reply or even explain anything to her is funny 😭😭😭😩 girl this is CARDI B 😩 you should have took that song by honor ms section 8

Natay @LonaLuscious My brain can't fathom how Eboni is mad at Cardi B for giving #SummerWalker good advice meanwhile Summer basically made a diss song/album towards London & all his other bms😂. She mad weird My brain can't fathom how Eboni is mad at Cardi B for giving #SummerWalker good advice meanwhile Summer basically made a diss song/album towards London & all his other bms😂. She mad weird https://t.co/czPh6xjbwR

London on da Track shares his youngest daughter with Summer and his eldest daughter with Eboni. He also shares a son, London Jr., with Erica Racine.

Eboni previously called out Summer for building a relationship with London despite ongoing issues with his other girlfriends. After London and Summer called it quits, the latter slammed her ex on social media and called the mother of his other children “clout chasers”.

As reactions to the latest drama continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Summer Walker will address the situation and respond to Eboni’s reactions on her new song in the days to come.

