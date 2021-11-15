Why does Adele have a Saturn tattoo? Significance explained as concert takes internet by storm

Adele won millions of hearts across the internet with her latest appearance in a CBS two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

The pre-recorded TV special featured alternative segments from the singer’s on-stage performance at the Griffith Laboratory in Los Angeles and her one-on-one interview with Oprah.

During the conversation, the Grammy Award winner opened up about her new album, her divorce from Simon Konecki, raising her son Angelo, and her weight loss journey. Meanwhile, the concert saw the musician perform a 10-song setlist containing her new tracks and classic numbers.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker dazzled in a black gown and highlighted Saturn-themed visuals, flaunting gorgeous Saturn earrings and her iconic Saturn tattoo. The visuals created a renewed interest in the singer’s concept of “Saturn return” and left fans curious about the tattoo’s significance.

Exploring the meaning behind Adele’s Saturn Tattoo

The Saturn tattoo possibly marks the phenomenon of “Saturn return” in her life (Image via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Adele took to Instagram to reveal her Saturn tattoo on her 33rd birthday. Fans reportedly saw a glimpse of the tattoo back in 2019, but the singer’s monochrome headshot provided the first detailed look into the design nestled on her forearm.

The recording artist discussed her tattoo during a recent interview with Vogue and mentioned that it referred to the astrological concept of Saturn return:

“Then I hit my Saturn return. It’s where I lost the plot. When that comes, it can rock your life. It shakes you up a bit: Who am I? What do I want to do? What makes me truly happy? All those things.”

According to horoscopic astrology, a Saturn return is an astrological phenomenon that transitions the planet back to the ecliptic position it acquired during a person’s birth. It is said that Saturn takes approximately 29.5 years to complete the phenomenon.

It is also believed that people experience their first Saturn return between the age of 27 and 30. The period is reportedly marked by impactful changes in life surrounding marriage, separation, changing careers, and new phases, among others.

Therefore, Adele’s new album has been titled 30, in line with the timing of her Saturn return, and explores recent changes in her life as she leaves behind her longtime marriage and embarks on a new journey to find herself once again.

According to Elite Daily, Saturn is positioned at the seventh house of partnerships in the singer’s birth chart. The arrangement reportedly reveals the massive impact of the Saturn return phenomenon on her relationships.

The publication also mentioned that Adele’s comeback album would arrive on the day of the next lunar eclipse. The eclipse will occur in Taurus, which is also her zodiac sign, and directly impacts the musician’s birth chart.

Therefore, it is likely that the Hello singer tattooed the Saturn planet on her forearm, considering the life-changing events that took place during her Saturn return around the age of 30. The performer previously revealed that she began working on the album nearly three years ago, after turning 30.

Fans react to Adele’s One Night Only concert

The One Night Only special took place at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles (Image via Getty Images)

Adele’s One Night Only concert on November 14 marked her first significant return to the stage following her six-year hiatus from music. Fans were left overwhelmed as the singer belted out her classics like Hello, Rolling in the Deep, and Skyfall.

She also introduced the audience to her new singles Easy On Me and I Drink Wine. During her concert, the singer revealed that her 9-year-old son was present in the audience and witnessing his mother’s live performance for the first time in life.

CBS @CBS



Anyone else sobbing? Go easy on us, #ADELE is singing "Easy On Me" for the first time to a LIVE audience and we are not ok.Anyone else sobbing? Go easy on us, #ADELE is singing "Easy On Me" for the first time to a LIVE audience and we are not ok. Anyone else sobbing? https://t.co/uZfkDOTXpk

In between the show, the acclaimed artist also created an epic moment by helping a man propose to his girlfriend on-stage. She also dedicated a performance of Make You Feel My Love to the couple after their surprise engagement.

Following the TV special, several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the concert:

WellTheTruthIs @truth_well When I tell y’all I am crying!! 🥺 Proposal + Adele + Every Celebrity in LA + “Make you feel my love” = Perfection! #Adele #Adele CBS #Adele OneNightOnly When I tell y’all I am crying!! 🥺 Proposal + Adele + Every Celebrity in LA + “Make you feel my love” = Perfection! #Adele #AdeleCBS #AdeleOneNightOnly https://t.co/Pn0Ri8zqES

Court Feheley @courtaf ADELE IS NOT GOING EASY ON ME TONIGHT. I’ve already cried twice. ADELE IS NOT GOING EASY ON ME TONIGHT. I’ve already cried twice.

Bri @briannamarie493 The Griffith Observatory? At Sunset? With Adele singing like that and looking like that? Nah, I’d be an absolute mess. The Griffith Observatory? At Sunset? With Adele singing like that and looking like that? Nah, I’d be an absolute mess. https://t.co/fl1O14nZSp

Ryan King @RyanK703 Gosh. Adele. Truly nothing better. I could listen to only her voice and songs for the rest of my life and be full of constant bliss. #Adele Gosh. Adele. Truly nothing better. I could listen to only her voice and songs for the rest of my life and be full of constant bliss. #Adele

As reactions continue to pour in online, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of 30, set to be launched across the globe on November 19. Meanwhile, the One Night Only special is currently available to stream on Paramount +.

