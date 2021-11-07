Who was Franco Patino? Astroworld Festival victim had reportedly gone to celebrate best friend's birthday

Franco Patino was one of the eight people killed in the Astroworld Festival stampede. The 21-year-old Naperville native was a student at the University of Dayton with a major in mechanical engineering.

The other seven are yet to be identified by officials. As concerned authorities investigate the tragedy, theories about a strange man have emerged who reportedly went about pricking needles in people which caused a security officer to fall unconscious. As of this writing, the motive remains unclear.

The Travis Scott-led concert was held in Houston on 5 November 2021. It was sold-out and had 50,000 people in attendance. Houston Fire Department chief Samuel Pena briefed the press that at one point the crowd towards the front of the stage compressed, which led people to panic.

He confirmed:

"At around 9 or 9:15, the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage and that caused panic and people were getting injured. HFD transported 17 people to hospitals."

Who was Franco Patino?

A Flyer News report claims that Franco Patino was part of Hispanic fraternity Alpha Psi Lambda. Additionally, he was an active member of several other communities, including the Greek and MEC ones.

Some of the other groups and programs he was involved in were the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and ETHOS program, respectively.

According to WGN News reporter Jenna Barnes, he was at the festival celebrating his friend's birthday.

Jenna Barnes @Jenna_Barnes Franco Patino, 21, was one of the 8 people killed at #astroworldfestival last night. He’s a Naperville native and Neuqua Valley HS grad. His family says he went to the festival to celebrate his best friend’s birthday and they both died in the crowd. Franco Patino, 21, was one of the 8 people killed at #astroworldfestival last night. He’s a Naperville native and Neuqua Valley HS grad. His family says he went to the festival to celebrate his best friend’s birthday and they both died in the crowd. https://t.co/fIaNFnPXjD

Meanwhile, Franco Patino's fraternity has released an official statement mourning the loss of their own. It read:

"On behalf of Alpha Psi Lambda National Inc., we extend our condolences to his family, friends, Alpha Nu Chapter and all that share in this loss. May his memory be eternal."

Franco Patino's last Instagram post is from 7 February 2021, in which he is seen posing for a group photograph with perhaps his classmates or friends.

In other news, Scott has issued an official statement in which he is "absolutely devastated."

The rapper wrote on Twitter:

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Love You All."

Kylie Jenner and Stormi also attended the fest and returned home safe.

