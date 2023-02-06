ABC's new comedy drama, Not Dead Yet, is expected to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series tells the intriguing story of a young woman who sets out to restart her career from scratch and takes up a new job.

The show stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The series is helmed by David Windsor and Casey Johnson.

Not Dead Yet plot: What to expect from the upcoming ABC show?

On January 12, 2023, ABC dropped the official trailer for Not Dead Yet, which offers a peek into the life of protagonist Nell Serrano and the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in her life as she restarts her career and decides to change her life.

The trailer opens up on an intriguing note, as Nell says:

''After 15 years as a journalist, I've learned it's important to grab the reader's attention with a catchy headline. 'Local woman ruins own life.' Five years ago, Nell Serrano threw away a promising career to move to London for a man.''

She further states:

''Now she's back and the weird roommate she met on Craigslist is not passive-aggressive at all.''

The trailer does not reveal any major spoilers but clearly establishes the tone of the series.

Along with the trailer, ABC also shared the official description of the series on their YouTube channel:

''From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (“This Is Us,” “The Real O’Neals”) and starring Gina Rodriguez, “Not Dead Yet” follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago.''

The synopsis continues:

''When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. The series is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.''

The show will premiere with two episodes, following which it is expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

More details about the cast of Not Dead Yet

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, a young woman who sets out to restart her career and takes up a job as an obituary writer. The show depicts the numerous personal struggles and challenges that Nell faces as she tries to adjust to her new life.

Serrano's journey forms the crux of the story and Rodriguez's portrayal of the character is one of the highlights of the trailer. She embodies Serrano's quirkiness, ambition, and determination, whilst also painting her with a sense of humor that makes her infinitely likable. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from Rodriguez.

Apart from Not Dead Yet, Gina Rodriguez has starred in Jane The Virgin, Law & Order, Annihilation, and many more.

Starring alongside Rodriguez in pivotal roles are Josh Banday as Dennis, Angela Gibbs as Cricket, Hannah Simone as Sam, Rick Glassman as Edward, Lauren Ash as Lexi, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Not Dead Yet on ABC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

