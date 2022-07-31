Who is Joe LoCicero? All about Gina Rodriguez's husband as the couple is set to welcome their first child together

Happiness is in the air for the couple as American actress Gina Rodriguez and her husband, Joe LoCicero, are expecting their first child together. On July 30, the Jane The Virgin star took to her Instagram handle and announced the good news on her 38th birthday along with a heartfelt video.

"This birthday hits different."

The little footage showcases snippets of the duo from their everyday lives, showing the couple sharing affection with each other. Towards the end, Gina is seen flashing her pregnancy test with tears in her eyes, while Joe is smiling and holding her from behind.

On this Instagram post, Rodriguez added Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason in the background with a touching spoken quote, stating:

"Anyone can want you, but the love hits different when someone actually values you."

Several A-lister celebrities who have worked alongisde Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero, congratulated the duo on their big news. Actor Jaime Camil commented:

"My heart is bursting for you two."

Whereas actress Brittany Snow said:

"Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE,"

Jordin Sparks wrote:

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Congratulations!"

Danielle Brooks commented:

"Welcome to the club mama!!!"

Both the stars had known each other for a long time before Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero finally tied the knot in 2019.

All you need to know about Gina Rodriguez's husband Joe LoCicero

Just like Gina Rodriguez, 35-year-old Joe LoCicero is also an actor and has starred in several television series and films.

Born on August 9, 1986, LoCicero is a native of New York City. He started his acting career back in 2013 by starring in a short film, Hector: Lost Souls with Switchblades, where he played the role of a goon.

Since then, he has appeared in several shows like Kingdom, Spaghettiman, Welcome to Willits, Cop Chronicles: Loose Cannons: The Legend of the Haj-Mirage, Miss Bala, Someone Great, The Bold and the Beautiful, Just Swipe, and many more.

Moreover, LoCicero is also a Muay Thai fighter who won the title of the new WCK Middleweight California Amateur Muay Thai Champion in 2018.

However, as an actor, his most memorable performance has been alongside his wife, Gina Rodriguez, on the show Jane the Virgin.

The pair first crossed each other's paths in 2016 while they were shooting episodes on Gina's famed show. While talking to Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, Rodriguez recalled him being on the set.

"He came on as a stripper that my mother hired for my bachelorette party and Jane is, like, super against it and super terrified and just, like, doesn’t know what to do with all that. But Gina does.”

They reconnected again six months after their shoot together at a boxing gym, which as per Gina Rodriguez, brought them together.

While talking to Bust Magazine in 2017, the Golden Globe award winner revealed that she did not recognize LoCicero when she saw him at the gym, but things turned out differently a couple of days later.

"On the fourth day [that we saw each other at the gym], he asked me out, and I have been dating him ever since. Now I know what it means to date your best friend."

The duo went on to date and announced their engagement in 2018. They got married in May 2019, and will now soon be welcoming their first child together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far