'The Bold and the Beautiful' is set to recast Dr. Taylor Hayes 

For all The Bold and the Beautiful fans, here is some good news. Dr. Taylor Hayes is returning for the new season. The showmakers have recast Taylor's role with Days of our Lives actress Krista Allen. Allen will have some big shoes to fill in place of Hunter Tylo, who has played the role since 1990.

About Dr. Taylor Hayes in 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Dr. Hayes, the psychiatrist from The Bold and the Beautiful, whose sensational on-and-off love affair with Ridge Forrester became one of the show's main storylines, was earlier played by Hunter Tylo, the dazzling American actress and former model who last appeared on the show in 2019.

Ever since then, fans have been questioning the absence of their favorite character when Dr. Hayes did not turn up for important events in her children's lives. When her son Thomas, played by Matthew Atkinson, had brain surgery, and her daughter Steffy, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, got married to — and had a son with — Dr. John Finnegan, Hayes was nowhere to be seen.

Showmakers have been trying to explain her absence by saying that she was away in another country for missionary work. But that could hold off fans for only so long.

Hunter Tylo as Dr. Hayes

Hunter Tylo almost did not take up the role in 1990 as she was already enrolled at Fordham University. She said:

“I tried to let them off the hook. I told them my furniture was already on its way to New York.”

Despite the hesitation, she could not refuse the offer. But what made the creators of The Bold and the Beautiful cast her? To this she replied:

“I don’t think I’m beautiful at all,” she said. “I’m really very sarcastic. I have a really crazy sense of humor, and I do hysterical crazy things, especially at auditions. I try to come up with funny business. They saw that.”

The creators have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, reaching out to Hunter Tylo, asking her to come back for the new season of The Bold and the Beautiful. But she has no plans to return.

Krista Allen as Dr. Hayes

Krista Allen is scheduled to start shooting for The Bold and the Beautiful in the role of Dr. Taylor Hayes from 28th October 2021 in Los Angeles. Her first scenes are reported to be with her on-screen daughter Steffy and ex-husband Ridge.

Will Allen live up to the fans' high standards already set by Tylo? We will hopefully have our answers soon.

