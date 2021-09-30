Who is Hunter Tylo? All about Michael Tylo's marriage as 'Young and Restless' star dies at 72 

Actor Michael Tylo recently passed away on September 29 at the age of 72. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, confirmed his death.
Nancy Uscher, the dean of the College of Fine Arts, said that Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being and was an excellent teacher, friend, and colleague. She added that he loved his family and enjoyed his life.
Inside the marriage of Michael Tylo
Details related to Michael’s marriage are very limited for now. However, actress Rachelle Tylo was his first wife.
Before Rachelle, Michael was married to actress, author, and model Hunter Tylo. They remained together from 1987 to 2005.
Rachelle Tylo began her career as a model and is one of the most well-known actresses in the film industry. Meanwhile, Hunter Tylo is popular for her role as Taylor Hayes in the soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.
Hunter was previously married to Tom Moreheart. Following her separation from Michael, she married Gersson Archila. They divorced and she is now reportedly single.
About Michael Tylo in brief
Born on October 16, 1948, Michael Tylo was known for his roles in soap operas. He gained recognition for his performance as Quinton Chamberlain in Guiding Light.
The chemistry between him and Lisa Brown was loved by everyone. He played the role of Rick Bladeson and Rick Bladeson in The Young and the Restless. He even appeared for a brief period in The Bold and the Beautiful.
The public paid tribute to the actor on social media
The Lonesome Dove actor is survived by his wife Rachelle Tylo and three children – Izabella Gabrielle, Katya Ariel, and Christopher. His cause of death has not been revealed until now.
Apart from soap operas, Michael has also appeared in several movies and television shows. He was seen in two seasons of Zorro as Alcalde Luis Ramon and Lonesome Dove as Dee Boot.
Tylo was a full-time professor in the film department of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Tylo was part of various Nevada Conservatory Theatre productions like The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Come Back, Little Sheba and more.