Who is Hunter Tylo? All about Michael Tylo's marriage as 'Young and Restless' star dies at 72 

Actor Michael Tylo recently passed away on September 29 at the age of 72. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, confirmed his death.

Nancy Uscher, the dean of the College of Fine Arts, said that Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being and was an excellent teacher, friend, and colleague. She added that he loved his family and enjoyed his life.

Image: Michael Tylo in Murder, She Wrote (1984) It is with tremendous sadness that the College of Fine Arts and Dean Nancy Uscher share the passing of beloved film professor, Michael Tylo.



Image: Michael Tylo in Murder, She Wrote (1984) https://t.co/N5BtfZ7GmQ

Inside the marriage of Michael Tylo

Details related to Michael’s marriage are very limited for now. However, actress Rachelle Tylo was his first wife.

Before Rachelle, Michael was married to actress, author, and model Hunter Tylo. They remained together from 1987 to 2005.

Michael Tylo and Francisco Menendez attend the "UNLV Filmmaker Showcase" screening held at the Brenden Theatres inside the Palms Casino Resort. (Image via Getty Images)

Rachelle Tylo began her career as a model and is one of the most well-known actresses in the film industry. Meanwhile, Hunter Tylo is popular for her role as Taylor Hayes in the soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hunter was previously married to Tom Moreheart. Following her separation from Michael, she married Gersson Archila. They divorced and she is now reportedly single.

About Michael Tylo in brief

Born on October 16, 1948, Michael Tylo was known for his roles in soap operas. He gained recognition for his performance as Quinton Chamberlain in Guiding Light.

The chemistry between him and Lisa Brown was loved by everyone. He played the role of Rick Bladeson and Rick Bladeson in The Young and the Restless. He even appeared for a brief period in The Bold and the Beautiful.

The public paid tribute to the actor on social media

Donald Peebles Jr. @DonaldJrPeebles Lisa Brown and Michael Tylo (Nola and Quint, Guiding Light) on the June 21, 1983 cover of Soap Opera Digest. I got this issue. RIP Michael Tylo! Lisa Brown and Michael Tylo (Nola and Quint, Guiding Light) on the June 21, 1983 cover of Soap Opera Digest. I got this issue. RIP Michael Tylo! https://t.co/UYJhyx6HX6

ERod 🔨 @ERodBuster1 Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Soup Opera Super Star Michael Tylo. He was best known to me as Zorro's arch-nemesis, The Alcalde Luis Ramone, in the series that I would race home to see every afternoon after school when I was a kid.

RIP Alcalde Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Soup Opera Super Star Michael Tylo. He was best known to me as Zorro's arch-nemesis, The Alcalde Luis Ramone, in the series that I would race home to see every afternoon after school when I was a kid.

RIP Alcalde https://t.co/A2AxmVgVQZ

Marsha Kent-Rodriguez @marshaknt RIP Michael Tylo. 1/2 of one of my top 5 favorite soap opera couples of all time. Guiding Light’s Quint and Nola. Gone way too soon. You will be missed. RIP Michael Tylo. 1/2 of one of my top 5 favorite soap opera couples of all time. Guiding Light’s Quint and Nola. Gone way too soon. You will be missed. https://t.co/hO2sQvN6As

Image: Michael Tylo in Murder, She Wrote (1984) It is with tremendous sadness that the College of Fine Arts and Dean Nancy Uscher share the passing of beloved film professor, Michael Tylo.



Michael Tylo was one of my favorite teachers at UNLV I always appreciated both encouragement and constructive criticism when it came to my acting I know it made me stronger. He will be missed.

David @David_IsMusic Michael Tylo R.I.P. Like Quint and Nola in the hot air ballon I wave goodbye. Michael Tylo R.I.P. Like Quint and Nola in the hot air ballon I wave goodbye.

Casey @CaseySHutch One of my all time favorite #YR stories has always been Rick/Blade. Michael Tylo was an amazing actor who always brought his A-Game to the material! May he Rest In Peace.😭 One of my all time favorite #YR stories has always been Rick/Blade. Michael Tylo was an amazing actor who always brought his A-Game to the material! May he Rest In Peace.😭

The Lonesome Dove actor is survived by his wife Rachelle Tylo and three children – Izabella Gabrielle, Katya Ariel, and Christopher. His cause of death has not been revealed until now.

Apart from soap operas, Michael has also appeared in several movies and television shows. He was seen in two seasons of Zorro as Alcalde Luis Ramon and Lonesome Dove as Dee Boot.

Tylo was a full-time professor in the film department of the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Tylo was part of various Nevada Conservatory Theatre productions like The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Come Back, Little Sheba and more.

