5 best musicals of 2022

Musicals interweave songs into the narrative to advance the plot or develop the film's characters. Disney musicals have a long and successful history, with some of the most iconic song numbers ever to grace the silver screen, featuring both animated classics, live-action films, and remakes of these classics.

The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Frozen, Coco, and Encanto are some of the most popular and commercially successful Disney musicals. The majority of this year's top musicals were also produced by Disney.

Check out this list of some of the best musicals of 2022.

Five best musicals of 2022 that you must watch

1) Disenchanted

Amy Adams reprised her role as Princess Giselle in the recently released fantasy film Disenchanted. Directed by Adam Shankman, the film is a sequel to the 2007 classic film Enchanted. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz have returned as the film's songwriters, with Menken composing the score. The movie premiered on Disney+ in November 2022.

Disenchanted is set fifteen years after the events of the first film, with Giselle now living happily with her husband Robert (played by Patrick Dempsey), her step-daughter Morgan (played by Gabriella Baldacchino), and their newborn baby Sofia.

She soon becomes bored with their life in Manhattan and moves the family to the suburban town of Monroeville. However, Monroeville brings upon a new set of problems for the family: their new house needs renovation, Robert has to commute to continue his job, and Morgan feels like an outcast at her new school. Moreover, Giselle herself feels out of place because of the local Queen Bee, Malvina Monroe (played by Maya Rudolph).

Frustrated, Giselle turns to the magic of Andalasia for help and accidentally transforms the entire town into a fairytale kingdom called Monrolasia and herself into an evil stepmother. The movie finds Giselle and her family engaged in a race against time to undo the spell and find their true "happily ever after."

2) Pinocchio

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Pinocchio is based on Italian author Carlo Collodi's classic 1883 children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio. The film is a live-action remake of the 1940 Disney animated film of the same name. It was released on Disney+ in September 2022.

The story revolves around the titular Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), a wooden puppet created by a childless woodcarver named Geppetto (played by Tom Hanks), who wishes for Pinocchio to become a real boy. His wish is heard by the Blue Fairy (played by Cynthia Erivo), who visits his shop and brings the puppet to life.

While Geppetto raises him like his own son, Pinocchio soon finds himself embarking on a coming-of-age journey to become selfless, brave, and honest.

3) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Directed by Stephen Donnelly, this animated supernatural adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol is Netflix's latest addition to its ever-growing list of animated Christmas movies. The animated musical had a limited theatrical release on November 18, 2022. It began streaming on Netflix on December 2, 2022.

The film is set on Christmas Eve and revolves around the selfish and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (voiced by Luke Evans), who has just one night left to go back to his past and correct his mistakes to change the course of his depressing and gloomy future.

Apart from Evans, the film also features the voices of Olivia Coleman, Johnny Flynn, Jonathan Pryce, and Jessie Buckley.

4) Sneakerella

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, this musical is a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale Cinderella. The adaptation is set in Queens, where the coveted glass sandal becomes a basketball shoe. The film was released on Disney+ in May 2022.

The story follows El (played by Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer who falls in love with Kira King (played by Lexi Underwood), the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (played by John Salley). El eventually gained the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend Sami and his Fairy Godfather.

5) Better Nate Than Ever

Written and directed by Tim Federle, this coming-of-age drama is based on his 2013 novel of the same name. The film was released on Disney+ in April 2022.

The musical revolves around the titular Nate Foster (played by Rueby Wood), a 13-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a Broadway star but struggles to land roles in his middle school drama productions. The film also stars Lisa Kudrow, Aria Brooks, and Joshua Bassett in key roles.

Don't forget to watch these musicals.

