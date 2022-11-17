"A delightful symphony": Disenchanted early reviews praise Alan Menken's soundtrack

Disenchanted was screened at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, November 16, a couple of days prior to the film's theatrical release on November 18. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise mostly directed towards the writing, story, and performances by the main cast.

One particular aspect that garnered major praise was the movie's soundtrack, which is created by Alan Menken. One user described the film as "a delightful symphony of new songs."

Socalthrills @socalthrills #Disenchanted #Enchanted A beautiful wish come true! Disenchanted is as enchanting as the original, filled with magic and excitement, giving fans the follow up they deserve. A delightful symphony of new songs, and performances that will be sure to cast a spell on you! @DisneyPlus A beautiful wish come true! Disenchanted is as enchanting as the original, filled with magic and excitement, giving fans the follow up they deserve. A delightful symphony of new songs, and performances that will be sure to cast a spell on you! @DisneyPlus #Disenchanted #Enchanted https://t.co/rNfE40BQEc

Disenchanted is a sequel to 2007's Enchanted and is set more than a decade after the events portrayed in the first film. Read on to find out more about what other fans have to say.

Critics and viewers praise Alan Menken's music in Disenchanted

Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their initial reactions to Disenchanted. Many are impressed with Alan Menken's music, apart from the performances, story, and visuals.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

TJ Zwarych - Agents Of Fandom @TJ_Zwarych5 I found #Disenchanted to be a pleasant addition to Gisele’s story, with enjoyable music that does justice to the original. Some important parenting lessons combined with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey adding a silly new twist to their roles made for a fun movie and worthy sequel. I found #Disenchanted to be a pleasant addition to Gisele’s story, with enjoyable music that does justice to the original. Some important parenting lessons combined with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey adding a silly new twist to their roles made for a fun movie and worthy sequel. https://t.co/vtkrdwyOWN

Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky @MamasGeeky Disenchanted is MAGICAL! The long, long, long wait to get back to Andalasia was worth it. With incredible songs & powerful performances, it's an instant hit! Have tissues handy though because it packs an emotional punch! We don't all need a fairy tale life. #Disenchanted Disenchanted is MAGICAL! The long, long, long wait to get back to Andalasia was worth it. With incredible songs & powerful performances, it's an instant hit! Have tissues handy though because it packs an emotional punch! We don't all need a fairy tale life. #Disenchanted https://t.co/ZJFzJBiytf

BSL 🎄 @bigscreenleaks Honestly, I liked #Disenchanted ! It could've been 30 minutes shorter and it's obvious they did tons of reshoots. But thanks to the cast's dedication to the creative story and Menken's new music, it works. Nowhere near as good as the original but it still has all the Disney magic! Honestly, I liked #Disenchanted! It could've been 30 minutes shorter and it's obvious they did tons of reshoots. But thanks to the cast's dedication to the creative story and Menken's new music, it works. Nowhere near as good as the original but it still has all the Disney magic! https://t.co/TKIN5IHSK9

Socalthrills @socalthrills #Disenchanted #Enchanted A beautiful wish come true! Disenchanted is as enchanting as the original, filled with magic and excitement, giving fans the follow up they deserve. A delightful symphony of new songs, and performances that will be sure to cast a spell on you! @DisneyPlus A beautiful wish come true! Disenchanted is as enchanting as the original, filled with magic and excitement, giving fans the follow up they deserve. A delightful symphony of new songs, and performances that will be sure to cast a spell on you! @DisneyPlus #Disenchanted #Enchanted https://t.co/rNfE40BQEc

Pramit @pramitheus #Disenchanted is a blast! It builds on #Enchanted in a very logical & fantastical fashion & aptly deconstructs relevant ideas of fantasy & reality again. The songs & the way they're visualized is FANTASTIC. Everyone in the cast is great but Amy Adams functions on another LEVEL! #Disenchanted is a blast! It builds on #Enchanted in a very logical & fantastical fashion & aptly deconstructs relevant ideas of fantasy & reality again. The songs & the way they're visualized is FANTASTIC. Everyone in the cast is great but Amy Adams functions on another LEVEL! https://t.co/8olO5XqrMC

Jamie Jirak @JamieCinematics It’s no Enchanted, but I'm filled with joy after watching #Disenchanted . Pure magic! Not only did it right the first film’s only wrong by letting Idina Menzel sing, but Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph have a duet that's an instant Disney classic. Not enough James Marsden! It’s no Enchanted, but I'm filled with joy after watching #Disenchanted. Pure magic! Not only did it right the first film’s only wrong by letting Idina Menzel sing, but Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph have a duet that's an instant Disney classic. Not enough James Marsden!

Kami Allen @TheMommaDiaries #DisneyPlus #Disenchanted is charming and bursting with magic. Filled with unexpected twists and turns you won't see coming, continuously bouncing back between good & evil. Endless Disney Easter eggs that never stop! @idinamenzel steals the show with her solo performance. Bravo #Disenchanted is charming and bursting with magic. Filled with unexpected twists and turns you won't see coming, continuously bouncing back between good & evil. Endless Disney Easter eggs that never stop! @idinamenzel steals the show with her solo performance. Bravo👏 #DisneyPlus https://t.co/pN1BMZ1mZy

Ren Geekness @RenGeekness

While it doesn't meet the overall excellence of the original, it cleverly expands & deconstructs its idea of happily ever after with clever wit & the magic that made the original timeless.

The songs are classic Menken, Adams is as dazzling as ever. #Disenchanted is lovely.While it doesn't meet the overall excellence of the original, it cleverly expands & deconstructs its idea of happily ever after with clever wit & the magic that made the original timeless.The songs are classic Menken, Adams is as dazzling as ever. #Disenchanted is lovely.While it doesn't meet the overall excellence of the original, it cleverly expands & deconstructs its idea of happily ever after with clever wit & the magic that made the original timeless.The songs are classic Menken, Adams is as dazzling as ever. https://t.co/RlG6sUabqm

Amanda Taylor @geeklyamanda What a treat! Disenchanted has me under its spell, I absolutely loved it! The music, the magic & the sweet story, it was truly enchanting! #Disenchanted What a treat! Disenchanted has me under its spell, I absolutely loved it! The music, the magic & the sweet story, it was truly enchanting! #Disenchanted https://t.co/8T8QbZdNsk

Overall, the initial reviews have mostly been positive. Many critics have also praised the performances of Amy Adams and Idina Menzel. The much-anticipated sequel centers around Princess Giselle, who unexpectedly arrives in New York City where she ends up falling for an attorney.

The 2007 movie received high praise from critics, thanks to its visuals, entertaining plot, and performances by the actors, among other things. It was also a massive commercial success and turned Amy Adams into a leading star in mainstream cinema. The film was directed by Kevin Lima and written by Bill Kelly.

More details about Disenchanted's plot, trailer and cast

The official trailer for Disenchanted opens with protagonist Giselle describing how change can be ''scary'' as well as ''exciting.'' The trailer has a magical and dreamlike quality to it that is reminiscent of the first film. It briefly touches upon the numerous hilarious moments from the film, but ensures not to give away too many key plot details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans.

Fans can look forward to a warm and lighthearted musical that does justice to the 2007 classic. Along with the trailer, Walt Disney Studios' official YouTube channel also shared the movie's synopsis, which reads:

"It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever."

The description further reads:

"Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

Apart from Amy Adams, the movie features returning cast members Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden. Other cast members include Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and Yvette Nicole Brown. and many more.

You can watch Disenchanted on Friday, November 18, 2022, on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes