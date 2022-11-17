"A delightful symphony": Disenchanted early reviews praise Alan Menken's soundtrack

Disenchanted was screened at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, November 16, a couple of days prior to the film's theatrical release on November 18. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise mostly directed towards the writing, story, and performances by the main cast.
One particular aspect that garnered major praise was the movie's soundtrack, which is created by Alan Menken. One user described the film as "a delightful symphony of new songs."
Disenchanted is a sequel to 2007's Enchanted and is set more than a decade after the events portrayed in the first film. Read on to find out more about what other fans have to say.
Critics and viewers praise Alan Menken's music in Disenchanted
Several fans and critics took to Twitter to share their initial reactions to Disenchanted. Many are impressed with Alan Menken's music, apart from the performances, story, and visuals.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Overall, the initial reviews have mostly been positive. Many critics have also praised the performances of Amy Adams and Idina Menzel. The much-anticipated sequel centers around Princess Giselle, who unexpectedly arrives in New York City where she ends up falling for an attorney.
The 2007 movie received high praise from critics, thanks to its visuals, entertaining plot, and performances by the actors, among other things. It was also a massive commercial success and turned Amy Adams into a leading star in mainstream cinema. The film was directed by Kevin Lima and written by Bill Kelly.
More details about Disenchanted's plot, trailer and cast
The official trailer for Disenchanted opens with protagonist Giselle describing how change can be ''scary'' as well as ''exciting.'' The trailer has a magical and dreamlike quality to it that is reminiscent of the first film. It briefly touches upon the numerous hilarious moments from the film, but ensures not to give away too many key plot details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans.
Fans can look forward to a warm and lighthearted musical that does justice to the 2007 classic. Along with the trailer, Walt Disney Studios' official YouTube channel also shared the movie's synopsis, which reads:
"It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever."
The description further reads:
"Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."
Apart from Amy Adams, the movie features returning cast members Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden. Other cast members include Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and Yvette Nicole Brown. and many more.
You can watch Disenchanted on Friday, November 18, 2022, on Disney+.