Disney Plus' Disenchanted: Who is the new actor who plays stepdaughter Morgan?

Disney+'s upcoming musical movie, Disenchanted, is all set to premiere on the platform on November 18, 2022. The film is set a decade after the events depicted in 2007's Enchanted. It stars Amy Adams in the lead role along with Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden.

Rachel Covey, who portrayed the role of Robert's young daughter Morgan in Enchanted, won't be returning to the sequel. She'll be replaced by Gabriella Baldacchino, a young actress who's appeared in Annie and The Conners.

Gabriella Baldacchino's other projects, role in Disenchanted, and more

As per Stark Times, Gabriella Baldacchino was born on December 23, 2001, in the US. Not much is known about her early life, childhood, or educational qualifications.

One of her earliest film roles came in 2011's comedy flick Tower Heist, which starred Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, and Casey Affleck, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie was a commercial success, despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and viewers.

Gabriella Baldacchino later appeared on the sci-fi show, School Spirits, wherein she played the role of Elmira Wigton. In 2014, she starred in a minor role in Will Gluck's comedy flick, Annie. Her other notable roles came in the 2019 TV movie, Unschooled and the sitcom, The Conners.

In the upcoming Disney+ film, Disenchanted, Baldacchino portrays the character of Morgan Philip. Morgan, who was six years old in the first film, is now a teenager. She is Robert Philip's daughter and the stepdaughter of Giselle, played by Amy Adams. Baldacchino looks impressive and charming in the trailer for Disenchanted, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from the actress.

More details about Disenchanted trailer and plot

Disenchanted is set 10 years after the events portrayed in the original 2007 film, Enchanted. The official trailer for the movie offers a peek into the gorgeous world that the film is set in. It begins on an optimistic note, with Giselle's voiceover that says,

'' I know that change can be scary. But it can also be exciting. Let's start our new life.''

The trailer maintains a comic tone similar to the first film, and fans can expect a highly entertaining movie, replete with likable characters and stunning visuals. Amy Adams dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and charm. She displays her unique sense of humor, and it'll be interesting to see how her performance pans out in the movie.

Apart from Adams, the film stars many others in important supporting roles like Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Idina Menzel. The movie is directed by Adam Shankman, who's best known for films like The Pacifier, A Walk to Remember, and Bringing Down the House, to name a few.

2007's Enchanted was helmed by Kevin Lima, and it tells the magical story of a princess named Giselle who's thrown out of her kingdom, following which she arrives in New York City. She eventually meets a lawyer and ends up falling in love with him.

Don't forget to catch Disenchanted on Disney+ on November 18, 2022.

