Why is Rachel Covey not in Disenchanted? Theories explored

Actress Rachel Covey will not feature in the upcoming musical flick, Disenchanted. Covey had earlier portrayed the role of Robert Philip's six-year-old daughter, Morgan, in 2007's Enchanted. However, she'll now be replaced by actress Gabriella Baldacchino. As such, multiple theories are doing the rounds regarding why Covey was not cast in the film.

According to POPSUGAR, one of the reasons that could have led to Rachel Covey not being cast in Disenchanted is the makers' decision to de-age the character.

It's important to note that Covey is now 24 years old. However, the film is set 10 years after the events depicted in Enchanted, which means that Covey's character, Morgan, would only be 16 years old. Rachel Covey's replacement, Gabriella Baldacchino, is now reportedly around 20 years old, which makes her ideal to play the role in terms of age.

POPSUGAR has also mentioned that Rachel Covey now seems more into theater and music, as per her official website, which could also be a reason behind the actress not featuring in the upcoming sequel.

Here's an excerpt from Covey's bio on her website:

''Hey! I’m a playwright, composer, a member of the BMI Workshop, and a 2020 graduate of Northwestern University. My original musicals, Painting Faye Salvez and Noise, have received readings and workshops at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), the Library at the Public Theater, Tuacahn Theatre’s New Works Festival, Emerging Artists Theatre’s New Work Series, Common Ground Theatre Company, and The Chicago Dramatists Guild.''

However, the aforementioned theories are all speculations at this point, as the makers haven't revealed the actual reason behind not casting Rachel Covey in Disenchanted.

A quick look at Disenchanted plot and cast

Disenchanted is set a decade after the events portrayed in Enchanted, and Giselle, Robert, and Morgan have shifted to Monroeville. The official synopsis of the movie, as per Disney, reads:

''It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.''

The description further states:

''Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.''

The film stars Amy Adams in the lead role along with Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, and Gabriella Baldacchino, among many others, in key supporting roles.

The movie is helmed by Adam Shankman and is written by Brigitte Hales based on a story by David N. Weiss, J. David Stem, and Richard LaGravenese.

Don't forget to watch Disenchanted on Disney+ on November 18, 2022.

