Why did Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split? Couple attends 2022 US Open together after reconciliation

Actor Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, were photographed together attending the U.S. Open, months after they announced their reconciliation.

On August 30, the 56-year-old star and his 51-year-old wife were spotted smiling and enjoying a game at New York's USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

In photographs obtained by ET Online, the Zoolander actor can be seen wearing a black tee and pants and completed the look with a denim shirt. While his wife wore a black dress and carried an off-white handbag.

Things started changing between Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image via Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

The couple can be seen laughing and enjoying each other's company during the match where Rafael Nadal won the first round over Rinky Hijikata of Australia.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's pictures come months after the actor announced that they are back together. The duo married in 2000 and have two kids together.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor had their "differences"

In 2017, Ben Stiller and Christine released an official statement to People Magazine, where they announced their split after 17 years of being together. The statement read:

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Although they never really shared the exact reason behind their separation, Ben Stiller hinted that they had their differences.

Speaking about their patch-up in an interview via Your Tango, he said:

"I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy."

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2011, Ben talked about facing ups and downs in the marriage and noted:

"Like any marriage, we've been through a lot. But you have to accept that people change. It's very easy for a relationship not to work if both people aren't committed to it. We've gone through ups and downs, but it's all been leading toward us becoming more and more connected. We're very, very happy together."

After announcing their separation, the two continued making public appearances with their kids, Ella Olivia Stiller (20) and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller (17).

However, things started to change between the two when Ben moved back in with Taylor and his kids during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He did so to ensure that he could see his children during the lockdown.

While speaking to Esquire Magazine in February 2022, Stiller recalled how things started changing between the duo, who even after separating for five years, did not file for divorce. He said:

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved. We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

A source close to the couple revealed to People Magazine that even when they were apart, Stiller and Taylor did not date anyone else.

Although, as mentioned earlier, Stiller never explained the real reason behind the divorce, many people have speculations about why it must have happened. There have been rumors that Ben Stiller isn't the kindest person to work with while on a set and his alleged abrupt lashing outs have also been a topic of discussion.

Additionally, several people have also stated anonymously about working with the star and have said that he has a lot of tantrums and that he whines and complains all the time.

