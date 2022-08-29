“Moving on to better lives”: Crystal Renay opens up about filing divorce from Ne-Yo

Crystal Renay recently broke her silence regarding her divorce from Ne-Yo. While speaking to TMZ on Friday outside Los Angeles International Airport, she said that there is no chance of reconciliation. She added,

“There are no chances, God is good. We are moving on to better lives.”

Speaking about the future of her dating life, Renay said that she is not sure and everything is dependent on what God wants.

Crystal Renay says she cannot forgive Ne-Yo

During her chat with TMZ on August 26, Crystal stated that she cannot forgive her former partner.

“Certain things can’t be forgiven, but God will forgive, and one day so will I. The Christian me has to one day, but I am okay.”

Earlier this month, Crystal Renay, 36, filed for divorce from Ne-Yo, accusing him of infidelity and having a child with another woman. People reported that Renay claimed that she has been separated from Ne-Yo since July 22. She further stated that the marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."

Ne-Yo, 42, announced his engagement to Renay in September 2015. They tied the knot the following year and welcomed a son, Chimere Smith Jr., in March 2016 and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith in June 2018. The former couple also share 13-month-old daughter Isabella Rose.

Crystal Renay accused Ne-Yo of infidelity before filing for divorce (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The singer revealed in February 2020 that he would end his marriage with Renay but later withdrew his divorce case. The duo reconciled during the 2020 pandemic and while appearing on the CBS show The Talk, Ne-Yo said that they were talking about divorce before the pandemic but the quarantine forced them to sit inside their house which helped them to solve their issues.

The pair exchanged vows again in April this year in Las Vegas. While filing for divorce, Renay asked for physical and legal custody of their children. She even posted a lengthy note on Instagram where she called Ne-Yo a narcissist and called their relationship "eight years of lies and deception." She even termed Ne-Yo’s begging for forgiveness and asking to stay as completely insane.

Neo, on the other hand, said that for the sake of their children, he and his family would work through the challenges behind closed doors. He added that their personal issues should not be discussed in public forums and requested everyone to respect their privacy.

In brief, about Crystal Renay

Crystal Renay is a well-known television personality, author, entrepreneur, and former model. She has appeared on the reality shows The Platinum Life and About the Business.

She came into the limelight following her marriage to Ne-Yo. She has previously worked in the medical sector and later came to Los Angeles in 2011 to pursue a career in modeling.

Renay is specifically interested in cooking, which led her to create a YouTube channel, Crystal’s Creations in February 2017. The channel features post-instructional cooking videos and she is now working to bring a culinary show to the channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava