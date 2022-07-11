Shakira doesn't want anything to do with Pique despite Barcelona star's willingness to reconcile: Reports

Colombian pop singer Shakira doesn't want anything to do with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique despite the Spaniard showing a willingness to reconcile, as per El Nacional.

Shakira and Pique announced the end of their twelve-year relationship in early June and have been at loggerheads since their split.

The ex-couple are currently embroiled in a custody battle over Milan, 9, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7. The singer wants to take the children with her to Miami but the Barca star is not allowing her to do so.

Pique, 35, had been in a relationship with a young waitress but has reportedly broken things off with the woman, looking to reconcile with Shakira.

However, the singer doesn't want a reconciliation with her former lover, with the report claiming from Shakira's brother Tonino's perspective:

"They are waiting for the green light to be able to go to Miami . He has it between his eyebrows ."

The report also adds:

"[Shakira] Changes her strategy. She proposes a very open regime of visits, she can go and see them whenever they want [...] Their thing is impossible. (She) doesn't want to know anything about him ."

Gerard Pique's breakup with Shakira is a distraction to Barcelona

The veteran defender's situation is proving problematic

On the football side of things, there continues to be speculation over Gerard Pique's future at Barcelona.

The 35-year-old realizes he is now falling down the pecking order at the Nou Camp. The club have removed posters of the veteran defender from outside the stadium.

Barcelona have a vital season on the horizon as they will look to put up a better fight for the La Liga title.

Xavi Hernandez oversaw an admirable turnaround at the Nou Camp, having succeeded Ronald Koeman in November last year. The Blaugrana were languishing in ninth place when the Spaniard was appointed but managed to finish second, 13 points off fierce rivals Real Madrid.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, the La Liga giants look set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Leeds United star Raphinha.

They are also on the brink of extending Ousmane Dembele's stay at the Nou Camp (as per Fabrizio Romano) and are still showing an interest in Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

A new-look squad could be at Xavi's disposal come next season as their rebuild in the post-Lionel Messi era continues. Hence, Xavi will not want any distractions heading into next season and Pique's current situation is certainly one.

