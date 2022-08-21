"Parental obligations": Casey Affleck misses brother Ben Affleck and JLo's Georgia wedding

American actor Casey Affleck did not attend his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding over the weekend. As per People Magazine, a source revealed that the 47-year-old star was not in attendance for the August 20 event that took place in Georgia "because of family and parental obligations at home."

As of now, it is unclear who Casey was talking about, whether it was his parents or his children whom he shares with his former wife, Summer Phoenix.

The wedding, which took place on August 20, saw several friends, family and Hollywood personalities partaking in the couple's big day.

Casey Affleck misses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

It was initially speculated that Casey would be missing from the nupitals when he was spotted in Los Angeles the morning of the wedding and was enquired by a paparazzi about his plans. The person asked:

“Why aren’t you in Georgia right now, man??”

To this, Affleck mumbled, “I have other things,” before taking off in his car.

A day before Ben and JLo's wedding, Casey was spotted roaming around with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, after leaving the food chain outlet Dunkin' Donuts with coffee and two dozen donuts in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding had several A-listers in attendance

The wedding saw some of Hollywood's finest wishing the couple a happy married life. Ben Affleck's longtime friend and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon, along with his wife Luciana Barroso, film producer Kevin Smith, his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto, as well as talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife Pia Miller, were some of the attendees of the big event.

The ceremony, which took place at Ben Affleck's $8.9 million Georgia mansion, saw Jennifer Lopez donning a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long train and veil. Affleck, meanwhile, wore a black and white tuxedo, which complimented her dress.

An insider informed People Magazine on August 19 that the newly weds have several things planned for their "extraordinary" weekend, which also includes a "pre-wedding party."

The wedding happened a day after Ben and Casey's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was rushed to the hospital after she reportedly fell off the dock at Affleck's property and injured her leg.

Ben and Jennifer, also known as "Bennifer," first dated for two years from 2002 to 2004 but broke up afterward. They once again sparked romance rumors in 2021 and were spotted at several public events before announcing their engagement in April 2022.

The actors secretly married in Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel in July 2022, with an insider telling People Magazine:

"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

This is not the first time that Ben Affleck has exchanged "I do's" with someone. He was previously married to Alias star Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The former duo share three kids together, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

On the other hand, this is the fourth time that Lopez has walked down the aisle. She was married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003), and Marc Anthony (2004-2014).

She is also a mother to twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Anthony.

