Could Jack have survived the Titanic crash? James Cameron clears raft theory 

Titanic, the worldwide-loved epic romantic drama movie, is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To mark the special anniversary, a highly intriguing special titled, Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, is airing this Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on the National Geographic Channel featuring director James Cameron doing an exciting experiment.

The official synopsis for Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, as released by Nat Geo, reads:

"In "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron," the Academy Award-winning director and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large adds a postscript to his fictional retelling of the tragedy. After hearing fans continue to insist Jack didn’t have to die that night, he mounts tests to see, once and for all, whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on that raft and survived."

In the one-hour-long special, James Cameron will be seen clearing out the long-going debate on whether Jack could have survived the crash by getting on the wooden raft right beside Rose at the end of the movie.

Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about the highly interesting experiment and what director James Cameron had to say about Jack's potential survival theory at the end of the movie.

Director James Cameron clears decade-long raft theory in Nat Geo's Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron

Academy Award-winning director James Cameron is finally putting an end to the decade-long debate among fans regarding Jack not surviving at the end of Titanic by conducting a highly intriguing experiment.

To create the same atmosphere and the same scenario, he brought in two skilled stunt performers and used a water tank for this experiment. The main reason behind conducting this experiment is for Cameron to see whether Jack and Rose could fit together on the wooden floating raft door.

In the first-look video for Nat Geo's Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, two performers, one male and one female, can be seen resembling Jack and Rose respectively in similar costumes. Cameron has brought them together inside the water tank to re-do the scene in various scenarios, as seen in the official first-look video clip for the Nat Geo special.

In the very first scenario, both Rose and Jack are seen getting on the wooden raft but by doing this they both get submerged.

In the second scenario, both Rose and Jack could have hopped on the wooden door and kept the upper portion of their bodies out of the water, avoiding any contact with the terrifyingly freezing water. However, given that there was very little physical energy left in the two characters at the time of the movie, the chances of both surviving were very low.

In another scenario, Rose could have also encased Jack with a life jacket, but still, the chances of both Jack and Rose surviving were not clear.

In the end, James Cameron is seen saying that Jack’s decision not to get on top of the wooden floating raft made sure that Rose would 100% survive and be safe, and that is what truly mattered to him.

In response to the main question, Cameron's final statement was:

"Jack might have lived, but there's a lot of variables."

Don't forget to watch Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, which will make its arrival on Nat Geo, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

