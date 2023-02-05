Will Titanic release in theatres in 2023? 

Titanic, the highly celebrated and beloved 1997 romantic drama movie directed by Academy Award-winning director James Cameron, completes 25 years in 2023.

To mark its silver jubilee, the fan-favorite movie, chronicling the timeless love story of Jack and Rose, is all set to make a return to the big screens on Friday, February 10, 2023, in a remastered 4K 3D version.

Ever since Paramount Pictures released the intriguing news, fans of the masterpiece have been buzzing with excitement to re-experience the grand movie in theaters in a more thrilling way.

Building on to the rerelease’s excitement among viewers and adding a bit of novelty, Paramount Pictures has also launched an updated poster for Titanic on Twitter, with the immensely beloved star-crossed lovers Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson.

Paramount Pictures @ParamountPics Titanic returns to the big screen in 4K 3D for a limited time on February 10. Titanic returns to the big screen in 4K 3D for a limited time on February 10. https://t.co/cuhO6dMQc7

Amidst the buzz over the movie's theatrical release, there's more exciting news for Titanic fans. A special titled, Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, celebrating the movie's 25th anniversary, is all set to air exclusively on Nat Geo this Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

A new official trailer for Titanic has been released

On January 10, 2023, Paramount Pictures also dropped an exhilarating new official trailer for the iconic movie.

The official new trailer for the movie provides the audience with glimpses of the classic ever-green lover story and is bound to increase the thrill among fans.

A description of the movie was given along with the trailer, which reads:

"In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award®-winning “Titanic” will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story this Valentine’s Day Weekend."

More details about the iconic movie explored

The James Cameron movie went on to win a record 11 Academy Awards in several major categories, including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Effects Editing.

Initially, upon its 1997 release, the movie turned into the No.1 box office champion of all time globally. It is currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

The movie's director James Cameron has acted as the writer of the movie. He has also served as the producer, along with Jon Landau. Russell Carpenter has acted as the cinematographer of the movie, while James Horner has given music to it.

Apart from Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson, the cast list for the movie includes Billy Zane as Caledon Hockley, Gloria Stuart as Rose Dawson Calvert, Frances Fisher as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Bill Paxton as Brock Lovett, Danny Nucci as Fabrizio, Suzy Amis as Lizzy Calvert, David Warner as Spicer Lovejoy, and Jason Barry as Tommy Ryan, among others.

Don't forget to re-experience the iconic romantic drama movie in theaters, releasing on February 10, 2023. Also, catch the Nat Geo special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes