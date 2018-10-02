Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mahatma Gandhi’s cricket connection

Omkar Mankame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    02 Oct 2018, 11:45 IST

The Father of the Nation had interesting connections with India's most popular sport, cricket. On the occasion of his birthday, here are three stories of Mahatma's influence on cricket.

India and the world celebrate 2nd October as the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The story of how a stuttering and struggling lawyer from India went on to become the symbol of world peace has inspired millions so far and will continue to do so. Born on 2nd October 1869; Mahatma Gandhi is known as the father of the nation in independent India.

Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujrat

Being such a humongous figure, Mahatma Gandhi exerted an influence on almost all aspects of the Indians. So how can India’s most favourite sport, cricket, be left out? Although India’s leading independence activist did not play the game himself; he did not oppose the game of India’s rulers either. 

In his life span of 78 years, the great soul came in direct contact of the British game twice and influenced a critical decision in Mumbai cricket once. 

Here are the stories of Mahatma Gandhi’s involvement in cricket -

#1. Making Hindus appoint their rightful captain

Baloo Palwankar was never named as the captain of Hindu team because of his caste
Baloo Palwankar was never named as the captain of Hindu team because of his caste

Baloo Palwankar was a slow left-arm bowler of the highest quality and has a rightful claim to be called as the first great Indian cricketer. He learned his trade while bowling practice balls to the European batsmen at the Poona club. Palwankar was the star of the All-India team that toured England in 1911, where he topped the bowling charts with 114 wickets at an average of 18.86.

Despite the heroics, Baloo was never appointed as the captain of the Hindu team that participated in Bombay’s annual quadrangular communal based tournament. Baloo was treated otherwise because he was a member of the ‘untouchable’ cast. The bowler was not allowed to dine and drink with his teammates in the pavilions and was made to sit outside and drink water from an isolated source. The extended effect of this prejudice was in never appointing Baloo Palwankar as the captain of the team despite being experienced and skilled.

Mahatma Gandhi, who was finding his feet at the time in the Indian independence movement, launched a scathing attack on the prevalent practice of untouchability. He made one of his major speeches in Nagpur in 1920 and called untouchability as a great evil in the Hindu society. 

This had a rippling effect on the society at that time, and it soon resulted in the change of traditional views. Baloo’s younger brother and a magnificent batsman, Vithal Palwankar, was appointed as the captain of the Hindu team in 1923. Vithal became the first lower-caste Hindu to lead the team. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Mumbai Cricket Babaji Palwankar Baloo
Omkar Mankame
ANALYST
5 debutants India need to try as openers in tests
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performances of the day 
RELATED STORY
India's all time best test XI
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
Wicketkeepers with more than 800 dismissals in...
RELATED STORY
The unsung hero of Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Is India vs Bangladesh a new rivalry born in cricket?
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest cricketers to 7000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
ODI XI of above 34 active international players
RELATED STORY
Sahara Cup 1998 : Toronto Diaries (Part III)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
| 06:00 AM
PAKA 278/10
AUS 494/4 (170.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead Pakistan A by 216 runs with 6 wickets remaining
PAKA VS AUS live score
Match 14 | Yesterday
QUE 296/10 (47.2 ov)
NSW 300/4 (45.4 ov)
New South Wales win by 6 wickets
QUE VS NSW live score
Qualifying Final 3v6 | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
South Australia
Queensland
SAU VS QUE preview
Match 15 | Sun, 30 Sep
TAS 290/8 (50.0 ov)
WAU 292/5 (40.3 ov)
Western Australia win by 5 wickets
TAS VS WAU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us