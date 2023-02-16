"It was a coincidence": Orlando Bloom opens up on attending Harry Styles concert with Jeff Bezos

Actor Orlando Bloom recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein he spoke about attending a Harry Styles concert with his partner Katy Perry and the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, adding:

"It was a coincidence in some ways, in the sense that the afternoon I didn't know what was gonna be happening, but at the end of the day, it was lik, 'Oh, this is happening, okay great!' We were at a friend's birthday party. And then it just so happened that there was an opportunity."

During the interview, Orlando Bloom also spoke about Perry, his new Prime Video series, Carnival Row season 2, among numerous other things. The series is set to premiere on the streaming platform on February 17.

"I'm always really impressed with how down-to-earth and grounded he is": Orlando Bloom talks about meeting Jeff Bezos, Carnival Row season 2, and more

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked Orlando Bloom if Jeff Bezos knows what shows are playing on Amazon Prime Video and whether they're "like tooth brushes to him." To this, Bloom replied with:

"Actually, I'm always really impressed with how down-to-earth and grounded he is around all these things."

During the interview, he also spoke at length about the second season of his show, Carnival Row season 2. He mentioned how the break due to COVID-19 helped the series:

''I think it was a bit of a blessing, but we shut down like many people did for the whole COVID period and that turned into a longer thing for us. But it made it kind of awesome because we got to go back and add a couple of elements to the show for this - which season 2 now becomes the finale, which is fantastic.''

A quick look at Orlando Bloom's recent works

Orlando Bloom's latest TV series Carnival Row season 2 is set in a fantastical world where human beings and several mythical creatures are in conflict, whilst a detective tries to delve deep into various murder mysteries. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

"A growing population of mythological immigrant creatures struggles to coexist with humans after the creatures' exotic homelands are invaded by the empires of man. The creatures are forbidden to live, love or fly with freedom, but hope lives in darkness."

The description further reads as:

"Human detective Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and a refugee faerie, Vignette Stonemoss, rekindle a dangerous affair despite being in an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette has a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet -- a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row."

Alongside Bloom, the cast includes Cara Delevingne, Indira Varma, and many others playing major roles. The series has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its stunning visual style, thematic depth, and performances by the cast.

Apart from Carnival Row, Orldano Bloom has essayed many memorable roles in various popular and critically acclaimed TV shows and films like the iconic The Lord of the Rings movie series, Troy, The Three Musketeers, Needle in a Timestack, and Tour de Pharmacy, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch Carnival Row season 2 on Prime Video on Friday, February 17, at 12.01 am ET.

