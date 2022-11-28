Cara Delevingne: 5 things to know about the model ahead of Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne premiere

Cara Delevingne is all set to appear on BBC's new show Planet S*x with Cara Delevingne on November 29, 2022. The 30-year-old model and actor will talk about some lesser conversed topics, such as the difference in s*xual experiences among genders, the orgasm gaps between them and all things related to exploring one's s*xuality.

Delevingne took this opportunity as a conversation starter about the experience, which was supposed to be great for all genders, but ended up falling short on many occasions. Regarding the show, she stated:

"I just want this to be a conversation starter. People can hate me, people can disagree with me – I don’t care – I just want people to open their minds, to talk about it and educate themselves."

Cara Delevingne is known for her no-filter attitude and the six-series docuseries will be used to explore more on the topic, which even in the modern day and age, has been undiscussed at large. The series is expected to be an eye-opener for many and an educational experience for the larger crowd who still consider talking about their s*xuality a taboo.

It is set to be released in the US on the online streaming platform Hulu on November 29, 2022.

This article explores some of the lesser-known facts about Cara Delevingne.

Family, depression and more - 5 lesser known facts about model and actor Cara Delevingne

1) She comes from a family of famous personalities

Delevingne comes from a prominent family in England, sharing bonds with some famous personalities. Her father, Charles Hammer Delevingne, is a property developer based out of England.

The Delevingne family (Image via Getty)

She has two sisters who are also quite successful and have earned a name for themselves. Younger sister Poppy Delevingne is a model and socialite who has worked for famous brands like Burberry and Chanel. Her older sister Chloe works for social causes and is associated with the Gynaecological Cancer Fund.

Cara Delevingne also has some ties to the English royal family as her maternal grandmother, Janie Sheffield, was a lady-in-waiting for the late Princess Margaret, sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The model's god-mother is the famous English actor-author, Dame Joan Collins. Along with this impressive list of family members, Cara Delevingne also has a long list of famous friends which includes Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Rita Ora and others.

2) She is a person of many talents

While her modeling and acting career are a testament to how talented she is, Cara Delevingne still has some more talents up her sleeve that everyone might not know about. She has been playing the drums since a very early age of 10, and is quite good at it too. She was even in a band called 'Clementines' at the age of 12.

Not only is she good at drums, she can also play the guitar and the ukelele, and not only can she play instruments, she also has a beautiful singing voice. Cara Delevingne has worked with Will Heard on an acoustic version of the song Sonnentanz.

She also teamed up with Pharell Williams for the song CC The World, which was used in a short film for luxury brand Chanel titled Reincarnation.

3) She went through a tough time while modeling

The cover of Elle Magazine (Image via Elle Magazine)

Cara Delevingne first hit fame because of her modeling career. She has worked with some major names like Vogue, Burberry, Chanel, Jason Wu, Dolce & Gabbana, among others.

Although she was among the top models, Delevingne decided to move away from the fashion industry as she cited it to have taken quite a toll on her mental health.

Cara Delevingne @Caradelevingne I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self hatred I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self hatred

In an interview with Vogue, Delevingne spoke about her battle with depression, revealing that during her days of modeling, she went through a rough patch in her life, hence deciding to take time off it.

She also revealed that her co-star on the set of Suicide Squad, Will Smith, helped her through the taxing ordeal. She also took up yoga to help deal with her pain, crediting it for having been a huge help.

"All of a sudden I was hit with a massive wave of depression and anxiety and self-hatred, where the feelings were so painful that I would slam my head against a tree to try to knock myself out."

4) She is a published author

Other than being a famous model and actor, Cara Delevingne is surprisingly also a published author. In 2017, Cara Delevingne co-authored the book Mirror, Mirror with Rowan Coleman.

It is a coming-of-age story about a group of teenage friends Red, Rose, Leo and Naomi. The book explores identities, s*xualitites, friendship and betrayal through the landscape of the modern generation. It also includes a LGBTQ+ angle and partly stems from Delevingne's own sense of insecurities and experiences over the years.

5) She has trademarked her name

Cara Delevingne with Pharell Williams (Image via Instagram/ @caradelevingne)

Delevingne is no doubt a famous personality in the acting industry as well as the fashion industry, making her a household name. Ironically, she made the decision to trademark her name so that it could not be misused for marketing purposes.

Unrelated, but she also wants to open her own record label. While she could not pursue music for many reasons, she does wish to one day open her own company where she would be able to help her friends and other young talents release titles through her label. With a copyright on her name, she could use it for the company.

Catch BBC's Planet S*x with Cara Delevingne in the US on the streaming platform Hulu on November 29, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes