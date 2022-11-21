5 best Pharrell Williams x Adidas sneakers of all time 

Adidas has been dominating the hip-hop scene for a long time with multiple collaborations with the likes of Pharrell Williams and Pusha T. They previously also had a partnership with Kanye West for almost a decade.

The German sportswear giant has been a longtime collaborator with Williams and together they have worked for many silhouettes including Superstar, Stan Smith, HU NMD, and more.

Pharrell Williams, 49, has worked extensively in the fashion industry. From footwear to albums and everything in between, Williams has lent his creative prowess and expertise in multiple spheres.

In recent years, the artist's partnership with Adidas has become a focal point for his creative designs, producing some amazing sneakers. Adidas has stretched Pharrell's Human Race makeovers from Ultraboost silhouette to other classics.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best Pharrell Williams x Adidas sneaker collabs of all time.

NMD “Human Race”, “Jacquard” pack, and 3 other top Pharrell Williams x Adidas sneakers

1) Billionaire Boys Club x Adidas Stan Smith “Pony Hair"

Ƥλτκ Σгsλςнπ @PaulEstacio1738 Pharrell x Billionaire Boys Club x adidas Stan Smith Pony Hair Pharrell x Billionaire Boys Club x adidas Stan Smith Pony Hair https://t.co/97fxpvPEbV

In 2015, Pharrell Williams and Adidas collaborated for two pairs under the Pony Hair pack, including a black-on-white and pink midsole and a white-on-black colorway with blue midsoles.

The duo launched two makeovers of the Stan Smith. The silhouettes came covered in minimal design with diamond and dollar sign prints all over. Both sneakers' uppers came built with actual pony hair and gave a playful pattern to the sneakers.

Both styles featured the iconic BBC's Helmet Head astronaut logo. The sneakers were launched on November 20, 2015, at a retail price of $200.

2) Pharrell x Adidas NMD “Human Race”

Pharrell x Adidas NMD “Human Race” (Image via Adidas)

The duo launched the iconic Human Race line in 2016 with the launch of an NMD silhouette. The dynamic duo have continued their collaboration, with the most recent being the Animal Print colorway. The 2016-released Pharrell x Adidas NMD “Human Race” silhouette comes clad in EQT Yellow / FTWR White / EQT Yellow color scheme.

The shoes feature a yellow-hued upper with the "HUMAN RACE" lettering in a black hue. The sneakers sit atop a white Boost midsole which provides more support. The pair was released on July 22, 2016, for a retail price of $240 via the BBC and Adidas websites.

3) Pharrell x Adidas “Jacquard” pack

Mika Tolvanen @mikafilm The Adidas x @Pharrell Jacquard Pack is so sick. I don't normally wear Stan Smiths but oh I'd wear those. http://t.co/DH9vPYRdKM The Adidas x @Pharrell Jacquard Pack is so sick. I don't normally wear Stan Smiths but oh I'd wear those. http://t.co/DH9vPYRdKM

The duo launched a collaborative footwear pack in 2015 in spring-summer hues. The Jacquard pack offers the iconic Stan Smith silhouette alongside the apparel options. The sneaker featured jacquard-embroidered floral print over both lavish color schemes.

For the collection, Pharrell was inspired on a trip to Paris’ renowned Marché Saint Pierre, located at the feet of Montmartre’s Sacre-Coeur. There, he noticed two seductive vintage floral prints. The collection was launched on May 30, 2015, in only 200 units.

4) Pharrell x Adidas x Chanel NMD Hu "Chanel"

Pharrell x Adidas x Chanel NMD Hu "Chanel" (Image via Sothebys)

The beloved collaboration between Chanel, Pharrell Williams, and Adidas was launched on November 21, 2017, at the official e-commerce site of Chanel. The pairs were made only in 500 units and were released at a retail price of $1,160. Currently, these pairs will cost at least $4500 at resale prices.

The pair is a certified collector's item and its simplistic yet marvelous black-and-white color scheme makes it even more desirable.

5) Pharrell x Adidas Superstar Black Future

小言 @ko_go_to Pharrell x adidas Superstar “Triple Black”

Color: Core Black/Core Black-Core Black

Style Code: GY4981

Release Date: December 12, 2020

Price: $100 Pharrell x adidas Superstar “Triple Black”Color: Core Black/Core Black-Core BlackStyle Code: GY4981Release Date: December 12, 2020Price: $100 https://t.co/g76gmlIpbq

Pharrell Williams launched a Triple-Black collection with Adidas in 2020. The collection included NMD R1, Ultra Boost, ZX 2K BOOST, Stan Smith, Continental 80, Superstar, and Samba silhouettes. The shoe came in a unique streamlined look with the upper being constructed out of leather material.

The shell toe comes constructed out of rubber to keep the originality and retro aesthetic alive. The pair was launched on December 12, 2020, at a retail price of $100.

Other than the aforementioned silhouettes, the Pharrell Williams x Adidas collab has given many more iconic silhouettes, including their recent futuristic project of the NMD_S1 as well the NMD Hu sneakers in multiple colorways.

