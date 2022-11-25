"This is cheating" - BBC pundit takes shots at Cristiano Ronaldo and VAR for penalty decision in Portugal's win over Ghana

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has taken shots at Cristiano Ronaldo and VAR following Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana on Thursday (24 November).

The former Chelsea and Celtic striker has claimed that the Portugal international cheated to win the penalty and should have been booked instead. Sutton also accused Cristiano Ronaldo of setting the wrong example for millions of young aspiring players across the globe.

Speaking on Sportsmail's daily videocast 'World Cup Confidential', Sutton said (via Sport Bible):

"VAR should have intervened and [Cristiano] Ronaldo should have been booked. This is cheating. It is not good play from [Cristiano] Ronaldo, it’s a terrible example for young kids everywhere around the world."

Sutton has also criticized the officials for their poor officiating and also slammed those who claimed it was a penalty. He continued:

"He’s a brilliant player but it was cheating. I thought the officials needed to be stronger, it’s embarrassing really how they missed it. I can’t believe there are people commenting saying it was a penalty, it wasn’t a penalty, it’s ridiculous, it’s cheating and it’s out of order. That was awful."

Portugal got off to a winning start in their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign but Ghana made life extremely difficult for Fernando Santos' men. Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side the lead from the spot and created history by becoming the first player to score in five World Cups.

Portugal were immediately pegged back by Andre Ayew but responded well by scoring two goals in quick succession by Joal Felix and Rafael Leao. Osman Bukari's late strike led to a nervy finish and it could have easily been 3-3 had Inaki Williams not slipped after picking Diogo Costa's pocket.

Manchester United planning to sign former flop as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United are reportedly planning to re-sign former flop Memphis Depay as a replacement for Ronaldo. The Red Devils reacted to the Portuguese's explosive interview with Piers Morgan by terminating his contract.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag's side are looking to bring in Depay to fill the void of the Portugal international.

The Netherlands international previously endured a forgettable stint at Old Trafford between 2015 and 2017. He was signed by then-manager Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015 from PSV Eindhoven but stayed at the club for just a year and a half.

While donning the iconic number seven shirt, Depay made a total of 53 appearances for Manchester United, scoring on only six occasions.

