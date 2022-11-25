Manchester United plan to re-sign former forward as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Manchester United are planning to re-sign former flop Memphis Depay as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Daily Mail,, the Red Devils have identified the Netherlands international as a potential Ronaldo replacement. The Portuguese's contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated by both parties earlier this week following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The departure of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner creates a major void up front, and Depay has been identified to fill that. The Dutchman previously endured a forgettable stint at Old Trafford, having arrived from PSV Eindhoven in 2015.

Expectations were massive from Depay when he was snapped up by the Red Devils, but he struggled to live up to that. The striker lasted for a year and a half at Old Trafford before being shipped off to Olympique Lyonnais. The Dutchman played 53 games for Manchester United but scored just six times.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United will launch a January bid to bring Barcelona's Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford.

(Source: Sport)



Manchester United will launch a January bid to bring Barcelona's Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford. (Source: Sport)

Depay spent four and a half years at Lyon before moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He ended his debut season at Camp Nou as the club's top-scorer with 13 goals but has struggled for gametime this season. The Dutchman has played just 131 minutes across competitions this season, scoring once.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants to part ways with Depay in January and so does the club's fanbase. Depay reportedly did not opt for a move to Juventus in the summer, as he was owed a significant amount of money from the Blaugrana.

The report claims that Depay could waive the money owed to him for the few months left on his Barcelona deal if he's offered a good deal by Manchester United. Depay is currently on national duty with the Netherlands, who opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Senegal earlier this week.

Middle East club chasing Cristiano Ronaldo signature

Saudi Arabia's Pro League side Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing an offer for Cristiano Ronaldo after his Manchester United exit. The Portugal international is currently a free agent and is expected to make a decision on his future after the ongoing World Cup.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL BREAKING! Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo!



BREAKING! Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo!https://t.co/jht3AsUaxG

The Saudi Arabian side made an offer of around £300 million for the Portuguese in the summer, but Ronaldo had turned it down, as he desired to play in the UEFA Champions League.

