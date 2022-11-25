Al Hilal exploring deal to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Saudi Arabia's Pro League side Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing an offer for former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. The free agent is expected to make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup.

As per Sky Sports, Al-Hilal are ready to make another offer for Ronaldo now that he has become a free agent. The Middle East side made an offer of around £300 million for the Portuguese in the summer before the former Real Madrid star turned it down.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL BREAKING! Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo!



A report by the Telegraph suggests Al-Hilal's offer was £125 million a year for the forward when they made the bid in the summer. However, he mainly turned down the deal because he wanted to play in the Champions League.

Newcastle United, Chelsea, MLS clubs, and Napoli have also been linked with the former Manchester United star.

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract earlier this week after they reached a mutual agreement. The club were unhappy with the explosive interview by the Portuguese star, in which he took shots at the owners, the board, and the manager.

They released a statement that hinted that the club fully supports Erik ten Hag and is backing the Dutchman's decision to use Ronaldo sparingly in the season. The statement read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Cristiano Ronaldo also released a statement following the termination and said:

"Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

The Portuguese is at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and scored in the win over Ghana on Thursday.

