The second season of Carnival Row will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The series is set in a mystical world wherein various mythological creatures and human beings are in perpetual conflict. Amidst the chaos, a detective desperately looks to solve several murder mysteries.

The first season received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with major praise directed towards the show's thematic ambitions and acting performances, among many other things. It stars Orlando Bloom in the lead role, alongside various others playing significant supporting roles.

Carnival Row season 2 on Prime Video: Trailer maintains a mysterious and dramatic tone

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the second season of Carnival Row on January 9, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the latest installment.

The trailer briefly depicts a number of stunning action sequences from the series but does not reveal any major spoilers.

Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and dramatic tone similar to the previous season but promises a lot more action. Here's a short description of the latest season, according to Prime Video:

''Love. Murder. Conspiracy. Revolution. When mysterious killings inflame tensions between the Faefolk and their Human oppressors, each denizen of Carnival Row must choose who they are and how to act.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can expect another eventful season that explores a number of intriguing themes, including mythology, existentialism, oppression, and rebellion, among many others.

The second season of the show reportedly consists of a total of 10 episodes, with two episodes dropping every week.

More details about Carnival Row cast and plot

The fantasy series is set in an almost dreamlike mystical world that has witnessed the devastating conflict between mythological creatures and human beings.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Prime Video:

''With a serial killer loose on Carnival Row, and a government that turns a blind eye to the deaths of its lower class citizens, Rycroft Philostrate, a war-hardened investigator, is the only person willing to stop the murders and maintain the fragile peace. But when Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie refugee, turns up in the Burgue, she forces Philo to reckon with a past he's tried to forget.''

Orlando Bloom's central performance is one of the best things about the show and he's received high praise from critics for his portrayal of the character. Bloom is brilliant as Inspector Philo, capturing his inner turmoil and angst with absolute conviction and ease.

Apart from Carnival Row, Orlando Bloom has appeared in numerous other films and shows over the years like The Lord of the Rings series, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Easy, and many more.

Other important cast members include Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, and Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou, among many more.

You can watch the second season of Carnival Row on Prime Video on February 17, 2023.

