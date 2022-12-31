Prime Video 2023: Top 4 new releases in January

Amazon Prime Video is one of the top players in the OTT space right now and for good reason. It started early and started well, and now boasts a tremendous market share, not only in the US but across the world. This is impossible without good content coming on a regular basis.

There is hardly a better time for new content than at the beginning of the year. However, given Amazon's vast catalog, it is easy to get lost in its plethora of offerings. To make things a little simpler, here are four of our top picks from Amazon Prime Video's January 2023 catalog.

Four top TV shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video (January 2023)

1) Hunters season 2- January 13, 2023

Few shows are as bold or daring as the Al Pacino starrer that started back in February 2020. The first season may not have impressed all the critics, but the concept and the performances were top-tier, regardless.

The Prime Video series is created by David Weil and executive produced by Jerry Kupfer, Mark Bianculli, and Glenn Kessler. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.; the Hunters set out to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans."

Apart from Al Pacino, the show stars Logan Lerman, Dylan Baker, and Tiffany Boone, among many others.

2) Shotgun Wedding- January 27, 2023

A rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel? Yes, that's exactly what the new year deserves. The 2022 film by Jason Moore is a fun casual ride to an extravagant destination wedding. Written by Mark Hammer, the film only had a very limited theatrical release, but it was widely anticipated across the world.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"Darcy and Tom get their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple get cold feet but suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. The couple must work together to save their loved ones if they don't end up killing each other first."

3) O Brother, Where Art Thou?- January 1, 2023

A criminally underrated masterpiece by the brilliant Coen brothers follows three prisoners after their escape. Incorporating a myriad of themes from religion to racism to blues music, this is one of the best films coming to Prime Video next year.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After escaping prison, Ulysses, Delmar and Pete embark on a journey to find a hidden treasure. As lawmen pursue them, a new companion and a brush with antisocial elements turn their lives around."

It stars George Clooney, Tim Blake Nelson, Holly Hunter, and John Goodman, among others.

4) If Beale Street Could Talk- January 1, 2023

One of the most thought-provoking dramas of the previous decade, If Beale Street Could Talk is based on James Baldwin's novel of the same name. The Oscar-nominated film follows two childhood lovers amid the social and political turmoil of 1970s New York.

It will be available on Prime Video from the first day of the year.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"The lives of childhood friends and lovers Tish and Fonny take a drastic turn when Fonny gets falsely accused of rape. A pregnant Tish then sets out to prove his innocence."

The Barry Jenkins film stars KiKi Layne and Stephan James in the leading roles.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

