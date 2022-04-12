Al Pacino's Shrek phone cover sends fans into a frenzy

On April 10, Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared a carousel of snaps featuring The Godfather star Al Pacino, from their outing to the ‘Julian Schnabel: For Esmé - with Love and Squalor’ exhibit. However, one specific photo from Momoa’s Instagram made a legion of fans obsessed with Pacino’s phone cover.

In one of the pictures, Momoa can be seen at a dinner table with the legendary actor. While most followers of the 42-year-old DCEU star were busy viewing the pictures of the exhibition, some keen-eyed fans spotted a phone with a cover featuring Shrek, the green animated ogre.

The phone was in front of Pacino, which led fans to believe that the device with the interesting cover belonged to the legendary actor.

Netizens on Twitter express their obsession with Al Pacino using a Shrek case for his iPhone

Fans were absolutely amazed by the veteran actor using an iPhone case featuring the legendary green ogre. While a legion of tweets found this to be hilarious, a handful mocked the viral factor of this news featuring the 81-year-old actor’s phone case.

c @cockagecore JUST FOUND OUT AL PACINO HAS SHREK PHONE CASE OHMYGOD?!?!?!? JUST FOUND OUT AL PACINO HAS SHREK PHONE CASE OHMYGOD?!?!?!? https://t.co/jU7jsGvP3M

sam greisman @SAMGREIS God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case. God bless Al Pacino and his Shrek iPhone case. https://t.co/rZOltJWveG

tamara ♡ @pacinosangel al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend al pacino has a shrek phone case one more reason as to why he's a legend https://t.co/Bavn7vJ3Wz

Pacino’s appreciation for the animated film surprised many, as the actor had never expressed such opinions about the genre before. In his vast career spanning over five decades and 60 projects, the actor has never been involved with an animated film or series.

Albeit, Al Pacino came close to voicing the villain in Illumination’s Despicable Me 2. However, the New York native had to drop out soon after he was in talks to be in the animated film.

Al Pacino’s daughter reportedly confirms the actor’s Shrek phone case

Al Pacino's daughter's response (Image via mariebardi/Twitter)

Following the massive obsession of netizens over Pacino’s iPhone case featuring the renowned green ogre from DreamWorks’ film series, Twitter user Marie Bardi seems to have confirmed it. Bardi, who works as a producer and production manager, took to her Instagram to DM the actor’s youngest daughter Olivia.

In a tweet, Bardi posted the screenshot of her conversation with the 21-year-old Olivia Pacino over the Heat star’s phone cover. In her reply, Olivia seemingly responded,

“Yes it is hahah!”

The production manager also appears to be one of the first to have spotted the Shrek phone case with Al Pacino in the photograph. The actor's case also appears to be listed on Amazon. However, it seems that the interest in the product following the viral image of the actor’s phone caused the $12.95 case to be sold out.

The phone case's Etsy listing (Image via Etsy)

Meanwhile, the case featuring Shrek is available for purchase on Etsy for around $16. It is safe to say that the virality of Al Pacino’s picture has boosted the demand for the case by multiple factors.

