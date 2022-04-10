"Toothless penalty": Harry Lennix addresses Will Smith Oscar ban and calls actor to return his award

On April 9, DCEU star Harry Lennix called out Will Smith for returning his Oscar after his controversial action at the 94th Academy Awards. In one of his guest column for a magazine, Lennix referred to the decade-long ban on Smith by the Academy as "a toothless penalty that lays bare the shallowness of Hollywood morals."

"Smith needs to express-mail his golden trophy back to the Academy and publicly state something to the effect of: 'Out of respect for the 94 years of honor conferred upon this award, I do not in good conscience feel worthy of being its custodian.'"

What did Harry Lennix say about Will Smith's Oscar ban over an altercation with Chris Rock?

Lennix, who portrayed the Martian Manhunter in DCEU, condemned the Academy's reluctance to not escort Will Smith out of the Oscars event on March 27. The 57-year-old actor further wrote about Smith's acceptance speech, in which Lennix felt that Smith avoided accepting the accountability over his spontaneous assault of Chris Rock with a slap.

The Man of Steel star referred to Smith's speech where he mentioned God and Richard Williams to vaguely allude to him slapping Chris Rock just moments before. In his speech, Will Smith said:

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world."

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."

It is apparent from Harry Lennix's article that the actor was genuinely dissatisfied with the events of Smith's violent outburst. As per the opinion piece, Lennix found that Smith's acceptance speech after winning the 'Best Actor' Oscars, lacked "personal accountability."

"To argue that some deterministic force was at play is to deny the sad fact that the affair was purely human. To be sure, a grave moral failure occurred, but the psychology and philosophy that underpins this ongoing spectacle can very ably be explained as an act of free will."

While Lennix claimed that Smith's actions "stripped the entire evening of its prestige", numerous tweets brought the Academy's allegations of racism to showcase their criticism of the idea of Will Smith returning his Oscar. Similarly, multiple tweets claimed that Smith winning the Oscars was justified because of the acting prowess he showcased in King Richard.

Raven @wowreallyraven Harry Lennix been a hater since Sarge put his ass in his place in the 5 Heartbeats. Everybody just wants to hop on the Will Smith hate train.



Stay out of Oscar winners business. This does not concern you Dresser. Harry Lennix been a hater since Sarge put his ass in his place in the 5 Heartbeats. Everybody just wants to hop on the Will Smith hate train.Stay out of Oscar winners business. This does not concern you Dresser. https://t.co/IivERRvAo3

blktechwarrior 🇺🇸 @blktechwarrior @Variety I’m sorry I love Harry Lennix and his work but the brother is way off here. If Harvey Weinstein, Polanski, and Woody Allen don’t have to give back their Oscars its absurd to for Will Smith to give back his for his work. @Variety I’m sorry I love Harry Lennix and his work but the brother is way off here. If Harvey Weinstein, Polanski, and Woody Allen don’t have to give back their Oscars its absurd to for Will Smith to give back his for his work.

It's not the black man's responsibility to restore The Academy's faded honor, Harry Lennix. Variety @Variety Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… If the Academy truly wants to restore the honor of The Oscars, then there's a long list of winners whose awards should be returned before even thinking about asking Will Smith to do so.It's not the black man's responsibility to restore The Academy's faded honor, Harry Lennix. twitter.com/Variety/status… If the Academy truly wants to restore the honor of The Oscars, then there's a long list of winners whose awards should be returned before even thinking about asking Will Smith to do so. It's not the black man's responsibility to restore The Academy's faded honor, Harry Lennix. twitter.com/Variety/status…

You, Harry Lennix, who has NO Oscar should go sit down. twitter.com/variety/status… Variety @Variety Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… Will Smith got his Oscar for his talent & MUST not return it - What Award honour?! The same Academy that rewarded men with Oscars who’ve sexually assaulted/raped women & given a paedophile a standing ovation?You, Harry Lennix, who has NO Oscar should go sit down. #Oscars Will Smith got his Oscar for his talent & MUST not return it - What Award honour?! The same Academy that rewarded men with Oscars who’ve sexually assaulted/raped women & given a paedophile a standing ovation?You, Harry Lennix, who has NO Oscar should go sit down. #Oscars twitter.com/variety/status…

Gerome Zewdome @geromebz The most ridiculous & hilarious take, by the likes of Harry Lennix, is what Will Smith did is a stain on the Academy. Acdemy gave an award to a child rapist who can't even set foot in the US, gave him a standing ovation, sent him his award, some even signed a petition to free him The most ridiculous & hilarious take, by the likes of Harry Lennix, is what Will Smith did is a stain on the Academy. Acdemy gave an award to a child rapist who can't even set foot in the US, gave him a standing ovation, sent him his award, some even signed a petition to free him

DollEyes4961 @DollEyes4961 Re Harry Lennix's belief that Will Smith should return his Oscar, that hypocrite had NONE of the same energy for Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Casey Affleck and/or Adrien Brody, who assaulted Halle Berry after winning his Oscar, so he should sit ALL the way down. Re Harry Lennix's belief that Will Smith should return his Oscar, that hypocrite had NONE of the same energy for Woody Allen, Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Casey Affleck and/or Adrien Brody, who assaulted Halle Berry after winning his Oscar, so he should sit ALL the way down.

Jeff Sneider @TheInSneider Variety @Variety Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… Where was Harry’s column on taking away Harvey’s Oscars? Oh, he didn’t write one? Well then he MUST support it, right? Maybe I’ll aggregate this as Harry Lennix Says Will Smith Should Return Oscar, Stays Silent on Harvey Weinstein. I’m sorry, but this is all so, so, so stupid. twitter.com/variety/status… Where was Harry’s column on taking away Harvey’s Oscars? Oh, he didn’t write one? Well then he MUST support it, right? Maybe I’ll aggregate this as Harry Lennix Says Will Smith Should Return Oscar, Stays Silent on Harvey Weinstein. I’m sorry, but this is all so, so, so stupid. twitter.com/variety/status…

He made thr mistake, they OVERLY corrected him and you still want more....With all disrespect, Harry Lennix can kick rocks....The Audacity Variety @Variety Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… Will Smith Must Return His Oscar to Restore the Award’s Honor (Guest Column) variety.com/2022/film/colu… And who woke up and said "Let's ask Harry Lennix his thoughts on Will Smith?He made thr mistake, they OVERLY corrected him and you still want more....With all disrespect, Harry Lennix can kick rocks....The Audacity twitter.com/Variety/status… And who woke up and said "Let's ask Harry Lennix his thoughts on Will Smith?He made thr mistake, they OVERLY corrected him and you still want more....With all disrespect, Harry Lennix can kick rocks....The Audacity twitter.com/Variety/status…

raveen marie 🌹 @xoraveen Harry Lennix says that Will Smith should return his Oscar to restore “the honor of the award” … that’s funny bc when did the Oscars EVER have honor? Harry Lennix says that Will Smith should return his Oscar to restore “the honor of the award” … that’s funny bc when did the Oscars EVER have honor? https://t.co/0CLzpIQJdy

A few tweets also hit back against Harry Lennix's opinion and called out the actor for not winning an Oscar himself. They cited the same to discredit Lennix's opinion about Smith's Academy award win as well.

