Who is Jeffrey Marsh? Grooming controversy explained as TikTok star's problematic videos spark outrage 

Non-binary TikToker Jeffrey Marsh is being slammed by netizens for sharing grooming videos on social media platforms. The controversy started when Shamirun Nessa, a UK-based influencer, posted a video criticizing the writer on February 22, 2023.
45-year-old Jeffrey Marsh is an American writer, actor, activist, and social media personality who is known for making viral videos addressing LGBTQ+ issues and mental health. They were the first openly non-binary activist to appear on national television.
Their book, How To Be You, which is part memoir, part self-help, and part workbook, was hailed as an Excellent Book of 2016 by TED-Ed.
However, the writer has recently been sharing questionable videos on their profile, with many allegedly directly addressing kids.
The influencer has become a hot topic of discourse among internet users, with many accusing them of being predatory, while others remark it is unfair to blame the entire LGBTQ+ community because of one man.
In addition to the videos, Jeffrey Marsh also hosts a Patreon Account where they share exclusive content
Earlier this year, the writer shared several videos where they told viewers to go "no contact" with their parents, especially if they "screwed up." They also informed viewers that they had set up a Patreon account for anyone wanting to speak to them privately.
In response, UK-based influencer Shamirun Nessa shared a post that stitched another post by Marsh where the latter could be seen saying through gritted teeth:
"Stop telling trans people that we're inspirational."
The influencer's video, which was meant as a caution for parents and guardians, mimicked Marsh's voice and remarked:
"Stop telling kids to go on your Patreon and chat to you privately without their parents knowing."
It is to be noted that not all of Jeffrey's videos are addressed to kids, and many recommend that parents watch the clips first. However, many of their videos do start with the phrase, "Hey Kids!"
Nessa's TikTok went viral and currently has over 4.6 million views with over 600,000 comments. However, she soon received backlash from internet users who remarked that she was "transphobic," and called her racist slurs.
The TikToker defended her stance in a follow-up post where she spoke about the hate she was receiving and explained her point of view. Nessa stated that her focus was on anyone "trying to harm kids." She also added videos of Marsh's TikTok activity to support her claims.
Nessa included Marsh's Patreon content and reasoned that much of their content can be flagged as grooming and "isolating" the kids from their families. She directly rebutted Marsh's statement, "I'm going to be your family," by remarking:
"No, you can't. You're a stranger on the internet, you are not their family"
Netizens slam Jeffrey Marsh for "grooming" videos
After Nessa's videos went viral, several internet users criticized Marsh, calling them dangerous and their behavior predatory. While some cautioned parents and guardians, others questioned the reasoning behind Jeffrey Marsh's efforts. Some even demanded they be put behind bars.
Following the public outcry, Jeffrey Marsh deleted all of their videos on TikTok and made most of his social media handles private.
Both Nessa and Marsh are yet to make further comments.