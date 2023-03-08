Who is Jeffrey Marsh? Grooming controversy explained as TikTok star's problematic videos spark outrage 

Non-binary TikToker Jeffrey Marsh is being slammed by netizens for sharing grooming videos on social media platforms. The controversy started when Shamirun Nessa, a UK-based influencer, posted a video criticizing the writer on February 22, 2023.

45-year-old Jeffrey Marsh is an American writer, actor, activist, and social media personality who is known for making viral videos addressing LGBTQ+ issues and mental health. They were the first openly non-binary activist to appear on national television.

Their book, How To Be You, which is part memoir, part self-help, and part workbook, was hailed as an Excellent Book of 2016 by TED-Ed.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Turn the child against their parents, separate them from their safety net.



Again, TikTok continues to promote his videos which each get 100,000’s of views! Grooming 101 by Jeffrey Marsh…Turn the child against their parents, separate them from their safety net.Again, TikTok continues to promote his videos which each get 100,000’s of views! @againstgrmrs Grooming 101 by Jeffrey Marsh…Turn the child against their parents, separate them from their safety net. Again, TikTok continues to promote his videos which each get 100,000’s of views! @againstgrmrs https://t.co/i6flLxUARI

However, the writer has recently been sharing questionable videos on their profile, with many allegedly directly addressing kids.

The influencer has become a hot topic of discourse among internet users, with many accusing them of being predatory, while others remark it is unfair to blame the entire LGBTQ+ community because of one man.

In addition to the videos, Jeffrey Marsh also hosts a Patreon Account where they share exclusive content

Earlier this year, the writer shared several videos where they told viewers to go "no contact" with their parents, especially if they "screwed up." They also informed viewers that they had set up a Patreon account for anyone wanting to speak to them privately.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



This man has so many red flags Jeffrey Marsh mission on TikTok is to separate children from their parents and persuading them to go “no contact”This man has so many red flags Jeffrey Marsh mission on TikTok is to separate children from their parents and persuading them to go “no contact” This man has so many red flags 🚩 https://t.co/W5vZNKF7bc

In response, UK-based influencer Shamirun Nessa shared a post that stitched another post by Marsh where the latter could be seen saying through gritted teeth:

"Stop telling trans people that we're inspirational."

The influencer's video, which was meant as a caution for parents and guardians, mimicked Marsh's voice and remarked:

"Stop telling kids to go on your Patreon and chat to you privately without their parents knowing."

It is to be noted that not all of Jeffrey's videos are addressed to kids, and many recommend that parents watch the clips first. However, many of their videos do start with the phrase, "Hey Kids!"

Nessa's TikTok went viral and currently has over 4.6 million views with over 600,000 comments. However, she soon received backlash from internet users who remarked that she was "transphobic," and called her racist slurs.

The TikToker defended her stance in a follow-up post where she spoke about the hate she was receiving and explained her point of view. Nessa stated that her focus was on anyone "trying to harm kids." She also added videos of Marsh's TikTok activity to support her claims.

Nessa included Marsh's Patreon content and reasoned that much of their content can be flagged as grooming and "isolating" the kids from their families. She directly rebutted Marsh's statement, "I'm going to be your family," by remarking:

"No, you can't. You're a stranger on the internet, you are not their family"

Netizens slam Jeffrey Marsh for "grooming" videos

After Nessa's videos went viral, several internet users criticized Marsh, calling them dangerous and their behavior predatory. While some cautioned parents and guardians, others questioned the reasoning behind Jeffrey Marsh's efforts. Some even demanded they be put behind bars.

Lindsey @BooyahSuckaFoo



Im glad his predatory behavior is being called out



This is his first video on patreon talking about being intimate with his husband….while he invites minors to his patreon. We have been pointing out the dangers of Jeffrey Marsh for the past few years.Im glad his predatory behavior is being called outThis is his first video on patreon talking about being intimate with his husband….while he invites minors to his patreon. We have been pointing out the dangers of Jeffrey Marsh for the past few years. Im glad his predatory behavior is being called out 👏👏👏 This is his first video on patreon talking about being intimate with his husband….while he invites minors to his patreon. https://t.co/NMSPj439Rt

andbeetries (Addie Blue) @addiblu ahh this jeffrey marsh on tiktok is so creepy. stumbled on their vids where they encourage children to go no contact to their parents and to subscribe to their patreon where they can have private conversations.



that's grooming 101! ahh this jeffrey marsh on tiktok is so creepy. stumbled on their vids where they encourage children to go no contact to their parents and to subscribe to their patreon where they can have private conversations.that's grooming 101!

Call me Dave @fngalb @jordanbpeterson Seriously, what is this Jeffrey Marsh guy playing at? What is he looking for? What is his end-game? Is it clout-chasing? Is it a business? Is he baiting for martyrdom? Is he just a dumb paraphiliac getting his kick? What's going on here? @jordanbpeterson Seriously, what is this Jeffrey Marsh guy playing at? What is he looking for? What is his end-game? Is it clout-chasing? Is it a business? Is he baiting for martyrdom? Is he just a dumb paraphiliac getting his kick? What's going on here?

Inkie @iheerkens Boycot #JeffreyMarsh He is poisonous for children and a groomer. Makes me actually sick to the stomach this #monstrosity Boycot #JeffreyMarsh He is poisonous for children and a groomer. Makes me actually sick to the stomach this #monstrosity

Kraunch @TheKraunch Jeffrey Marsh belongs in prison. Jeffrey Marsh belongs in prison.

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis @DrLoupis Truly psychopathic to tell kids they shouldn’t have contact with their family. Truly psychopathic to tell kids they shouldn’t have contact with their family. https://t.co/BsPL3M4Eyt

Kat Kanada @KatrinaPanova



-Sincerely, all parents everywhere. 🏼



Hear that, groomer Jeffrey Marsh? You better check yourself REAL quick. We won’t stop exposing your grooming attempts until you are behind bars.-Sincerely, all parents everywhere. Hear that, groomer Jeffrey Marsh? You better check yourself REAL quick. We won’t stop exposing your grooming attempts until you are behind bars.-Sincerely, all parents everywhere. 👌🏼 https://t.co/SnDhWlo7O1

Holls @thatssoholls twitter.com/katrinapanova/… Kat Kanada @KatrinaPanova



-Sincerely, all parents everywhere. 🏼



Hear that, groomer Jeffrey Marsh? You better check yourself REAL quick. We won’t stop exposing your grooming attempts until you are behind bars.-Sincerely, all parents everywhere. Hear that, groomer Jeffrey Marsh? You better check yourself REAL quick. We won’t stop exposing your grooming attempts until you are behind bars.-Sincerely, all parents everywhere. 👌🏼 https://t.co/SnDhWlo7O1 Just because you delete the vids Buffalo Jeffrey Marsh, doesn’t mean they don’t exist. We all have the receipts. Turn yourself into the authorities. You’re done. #ProtectTheKids Just because you delete the vids Buffalo Jeffrey Marsh, doesn’t mean they don’t exist. We all have the receipts. Turn yourself into the authorities. You’re done. #ProtectTheKids twitter.com/katrinapanova/…

Chris @Chrischenko That Jeffrey Marsh might be the strangest and most revolting human I have ever seen that’s accepted my modern society. That Jeffrey Marsh might be the strangest and most revolting human I have ever seen that’s accepted my modern society.

Gav Morrissey @MorrisseyGav Oli London @OliLondonTV



This man has so many red flags Jeffrey Marsh mission on TikTok is to separate children from their parents and persuading them to go “no contact”This man has so many red flags Jeffrey Marsh mission on TikTok is to separate children from their parents and persuading them to go “no contact” This man has so many red flags 🚩 https://t.co/W5vZNKF7bc This thing Jeffrey Marsh is nothing more than a groomer trying to talk children to going no contact with their families. He’s a predator plain & simple & must be stopped. twitter.com/olilondontv/st… This thing Jeffrey Marsh is nothing more than a groomer trying to talk children to going no contact with their families. He’s a predator plain & simple & must be stopped. twitter.com/olilondontv/st…

Following the public outcry, Jeffrey Marsh deleted all of their videos on TikTok and made most of his social media handles private.

Both Nessa and Marsh are yet to make further comments.

Poll : 0 votes