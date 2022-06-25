What is Clear Mode on TikTok? How to enable the feature revealed

Tiktok is currently testing a new feature called Clear Mode, which enables users to have a cleaner, distraction-free viewing experience while watching videos on the app. As the name suggests, this feature will allow users to hide on-screen information such as Likes, Share, Comments, For You, Captions, and more while they watch Tiktok videos.

For many users, TikTok acts as a source of distraction from their daily lives. However, the icons and features on the app can act as a major distraction themselves. By rolling in this new feature, the app is trying to ensure a seamless and uninterrupted experience for its users while ensuring they are glued to the app for longer.

Exploring the Clear Mode feature on TikTok

Clear Mode feature is still in its testing phase (Image via Reuters)

According to TechCrunch, the new feature aims to create a cleaner, obstruction-free viewing of short videos on the app by hiding buttons from the side of the screen, such as usernames, audio information, and engagement tools, among others.

The screen recording option will be disabled when the Clear Mode feature is active to eliminate any chance of theft of content made by others. With this, TikTokers can rest assured that their hard work will not be compromised.

How to turn on the feature?

If you are among the lucky few who have access to this feature, here is how you can use it:

Open the TikTok app.

Hold the screen for a few seconds till a dialog box pops up.

The Clear Mode option will be nestled between Add Favourites and Report.

There will be a small icon on the right/left bottom; tap on it to revert to standard view.

The feature is currently in the testing phase, which means it is only available to a select group of users. If you try the above-mentioned steps and still can’t find the option, chances are that it is not yet available to you.

Pros and cons of the Clear Mode feature

Based on user reactions posted on Twitter, it seems that the feature is available to a small group of people across the United States of America, Europe, and Arabia. The feature comes with its own set of pros and cons.

The inability to take a screen recording while this feature is activated ensures that videos are not stolen without giving due credit to the original creator. On the flip side, the absence of crucial engagement points such as Like and Share, For You gives the app's algorithm less information to work with. This means that you will be shown videos that are of low to no relevance to you. Even the ads that run on the app will be haphazard and irrelevant, which is neither beneficial for you nor the app.

Another major drawback is that, at least for now, the feature works on a video-to-video basis. This means that you will have to turn on the clear mode option individually for each video you want to see without icons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far