Who is Breckie Hill? Influencer who threw shade at Livvy Dunne amasses soaring backlash 

TikTok influencer Breckie Hill is receiving major backlash on social media as she insulted gymnast Livvy Dunne in a YouTube video.

In just hours of the YouTube video being aired, it went viral and managed to garner more than 800k views in just 3 days. The video was shared by YouTuber Lofe on February 18, 2023, in which Hill was seen having a conversation with Lofe and calls Livvy Dunne a bit*h.

For those unaware, Livvy Dunne is a popular gymnast and social media celebrity. Her real name is Olivia Dunne and as per reports, she is the youngest in the country to have qualified for the Junior International Elite.

She has recently been on the radar of several social media influencers who called her rude, and now it appears that influencer Breckie Hill also does not like her either.

In the viral YouTube video, TikToker Breckie Hill was seen talking to another creator, Lofe. He asked Hill if she had beef with Livvy Dunne. In response to this, Breckie said that she does have a beef with her.

She continues:

"She’s a TikToker. She’s such a b*tch. Also, every single person that’s like, met her, has been like, Oh, she’s so mean in person.”

Breckie Hill further said:

"She’s like, ‘Oh, you’re body shaming me. Her and her friends were like, bullying me. They were like, Oh yeah, she’s a dupe. Like a Walmart version of Dunne.”

Not only this, but Hill also said that she would slap Livvy Dunne if she were present there during the conversation and concluded by saying that if there will be an influencer match, then she would take the popular gymnast to a boxing ring.

Hill's comments did not go down well with social media users and they started calling her out for doing so.

How are social media users reacting to Breckie Hill's bit*ch remark on Livvy Dunne?

Netizens do not appear to be pleased with Breckie Hill's comments. Several users said Levvy Dunne is the reason why most people even know who Breckie is and that she got popular because she looks a lot like Olivia.

See reactions here:

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram)

Netizens react to Breckie Hill's comment (Image via snip from Instagram)

All you need to know about Breckie Hill, the popular TikTok star

Breckie Hill is a popular TikTok star who shot to fame by making lip-syncing videos and sharing modeling tips. She enjoys a massive fan following on TikTok. Besides this, people also say that she looks a lot like the gymnast and social media personality Livvy.

Before shooting to fame on TikTok, she was a cheerleader and a member of the Edina squad.

