"Need to know where men get this audacity": SK cheated on Raven TikTok drama explained 

Love Is Blind fans are well aware that Raven Ross and SK Alagbada ended their relationship after the latter was accused of cheating with multiple women. During the show’s reunion on After the Alter, it was revealed that the duo called it quits after announcing their engagement. Since the occurrence, Raven has revealed in an exclusive interview that she learned about the infidelities at the same time as the fans did.

SK was seriously letting people film him buy an engagement ring knowing full well he’s cheating on Raven. Please I just need to know where men get this audacity. #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar SK was seriously letting people film him buy an engagement ring knowing full well he’s cheating on Raven. Please I just need to know where men get this audacity. #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar https://t.co/H2qbeOedY3

In an exclusive interview with ET, Raven explained how she found out about her fiancé’s cheating ways. She explained that she discovered that SK was being unfaithful “on TikTok with the rest of the world.”

She also explained that she was living with him at the time when the allegations surfaced online. In the interview she said:

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to communicate enough to get past it. And I think as much as in the moment I wanted it to work, it was just a level of trust and you just gotta be realistic about your expectations of your partner and be realistic about respect in your relationship.”

Raven then went on to reveal that there were “several instances” where “respect and trust was broken” when the pair were in a relationship.

SK’s TikTok cheating allegations explored

TikTok influencer Hanna Beth was one of the women who alleged that she was in an on-and-off relationship with the LIB star between 2019 and 2022. In a video, she explained that the two were friends before getting into a romantic relationship. The TikToker also shared various photos of herself with SK attending different events. She also revealed with evidence that they traveled together to Ibiza in July 2021.

Things started to go downhill for her and SK when she noticed a message which popped up on his phonescreen with the contact name showing- “fiance.” After she confronted him about the same, SK stated that the relationship with Raven was purely for “LIB and that he was just friends with [Raven] and that they were doing it for money.”

Although Beth did not believe him, she let the situation pass.

In another instance, Raven reportedly questioned the 34 year old about a picture of him with Beth that was uploaded to Instagram, which added fuel to the fire. Despite being weary of the situation, Beth let the matter go again.

Since then, Beth had been on various vacations with SK, including one to Cabo in May 2022. He also reportedly invited Beth to Miami in September of the same year. However, the trip fell through.

As per the timeline of the events, Love Is Blind was filmed in May 2021 and After the Altar was filmed in August 2022 with a reunion in October 2022. Judging by the timelines, SK was cheating on both Raven and Beth.

Another TikToker under the handle of @emmwho9 also came forward and accused the man in question of infidelity. In a now deleted video, she revealed that she went on a date with him while he was still engaged to Raven. She claimed that she met the LIB reality show actor on Hinge.

As per sources, she said in a deleted video:

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show Love Is Blind and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now.”

While providing evidence to her claims, she attached screenshots of her conversations with SK where he responded to a picture of her in a swimsuit with- “WOOW give me a minute… my phone is too hot to handle at the moment lol.”

In another text message, he proposed to take the TikToker on a “ramen date.”

Another woman, Jada Rice, also came forward on November 20 and alleged that he flew her out to Oakland, California for a date. She also claimed to have “always known he was a serial cheater” after she found hair in his shower drain.

After the allegations loomed online, SK revealed on Instagram that he would be taking legal action against selected accusers.

