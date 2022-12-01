Did Sikiru “SK” Alagbada cheat on Raven Ross? Love is Blind alum addresses allegations about him dating another woman

Love is Blind season 3 alum Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is clearing the air about his cheating allegations. Last week, a TikToker, Hannah Beth Style, claimed she was dating SK while he was still dating former fiancé Raven Ross after Love Is Blind season 3.

Sk has now denied the cheating allegations, saying that the it wasn't true. Clarifying his stance, SK told Life & Style that all the cheating allegations about him are untrue.

He added that he and Hannah never considered each other "boyfriend and girlfriend" and that she wasn't his ex. SK also said that the "situation" between him and Hannah was never formal.

Love is Blind alum SK Alagbada dismisses cheating allegations

In a TikTok post from early November, Hannah Beth referred to SK as her ex and said that they had dated in 2019 before reuniting in 2021 after Love is Blinded ended. Season three of the reality show was filmed in early 2021.

In a now-deleted video, Hannah said that it all started in 2019 and awhile later, although they broke up, they stayed friends. She continued:

“Fast forward to late July 2021, he invites me to go to Europe. … We left Ibiza & flew back to Madrid. I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name ‘fiancée.’"

Hannah even claimed that SK told her that his and Raven's relationship was fake as they were pretending to be together just for money. Although Hannah said she didn't completely believe him, since he'd never given her a reason not to trust him, she took his word since it made sense to her at the time.

However, that wasn't all. Another woman also came forward on the short-video sharing app, claiming that she went on a date with SK after meeting him on the dating app Hinge.

SK has, however, denied both allegations and has claimed that people don't realize that he and Raven had split up following the show. He added that he and Ross weren't dating when he was speaking to Hannah. He also said that several people have a lot of misconceptions about his relationship timeline with his former fiancé.

Although SK and Raven got engaged in season 3 of Love is Blind, the former rejected the latter at the altar. Following that, the two lived their single lives, but SK says that it took them some time to consider dating again.

While it's not clear exactly when SK and Raven reconnected, they confirmed that they were giving their relationship another shot during Love is Blind's reunion. The reunion premiered on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

At the time, SK had told E! News that he and Raven were taking their relationship one day at a time.

However, their relationship was short lived as they called it quits just two weeks after their announcement of reconciliation at the reunion. News of the breakup came after allegations that SK was unfaithful during their relationship.

In a combined statement on an Instagram Story on November 20, 2022, the two said:

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways.”

Following this, on November 24, SK claimed that the cheating allegations were "false[ly] misrepresented with malicious intent to extort." On his Instagram Story, he added that he would be pursuing legal action against the women who accused him.

